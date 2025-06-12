Claim: Nigerian pastor Chris Oyakhilome, during a live-streamed sermon, asserted that more salt consumption is essential for health, alleging that advice to reduce salt intake is part of a global agenda to keep people sick and reliant on pharmaceutical treatments.

Verdict: The claim is misleading. No scientific evidence supports the claim that more salt consumption is essential for health. Excess salt has been linked to hypertension, stroke, heart failure, kidney disease, and other non-communicable conditions. Health authorities, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health, recommend limiting salt intake to less than five grams daily.

Full Text

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy made a controversial health-related claim during a live-streamed sermon addressed to an adult audience. The statement has since sparked widespread public debate.

In the now-viral video, the religious leader alleged that health authorities’ recommendation for the reduction of salt intake was part of a global agenda to keep people unwell and dependent on pharmaceuticals.

He went further to suggest that “they” — referring vaguely to medical and global institutions — know that a lot of salt is good and cheap, and that discouraging its use is a tactic to ensure people return to hospitals for treatment, where it is repackaged and sold back to them.

“I was praying, and you know, the Lord spoke to me just like other times. But this time, what He said really caught my attention. God spoke to me about salt. And I was honestly surprised. I thought, salt? What does that even mean? People in the medical field are deceiving us. So many have suffered strokes and all kinds of illnesses because they listened to their doctors. You need salt, more salt than less.”

The clip gained significant attention online. As of 19 May 2025, the post on YouTube had accrued 124,000 views, 2,500 likes, and 341 comments.

While supporters of Mr Oyakhilome praised the sermon, others expressed concern.

@somiosho5902 wrote in the comment section, “Thank you, Pastor! We follow you every step—from COVID to toothpaste to milk to corn to lab meat, to GMOs, to vaccines, to maize, to salt. We follow you for life.”

Another user, @Mauriceeffiong8139, wrote, “Oh my goodness, I’ve been delivered today from deception. I am well. Thank you, Jesus. More grace to Pastor Chris.”

@Johomonayin8971, expressing concern, wrote, “I think it is important we advise people rightly. A salt-rich meal is not for unhealthy patients, especially someone already diagnosed with hypertension. Salt is useful, but should be reduced for hypertensive patients.”

Given the nature of the claim, the personality involved, and its impact on public health, PREMIUM TIMES decided to verify it.

Verification

The World Health Organisation (WHO) strongly recommends reducing adults’ salt intake to less than five grams daily (approximately one teaspoon).

In contrast, data from the National Library of Medicine (NLM) 2022, indicates that Nigerians consume an average of 5.8 grams of salt daily, a figure that exceeds the WHO guideline.

Excess salt is a primary driver of raised blood pressure, which is the leading risk factor for cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke.

In May 2025, Nigeria’s health ministry released an official advisory acknowledging that salt is not inherently harmful and contains sodium, a mineral vital for nerve function, muscle movement, and fluid balance.

However, it warned that the real danger lies in excessive consumption, which is prevalent in Nigeria. The advisory cited research showing that most Nigerians consume more than double the recommended daily sodium (a component of salt), significantly raising the risk of high blood pressure, stroke, heart failure, kidney disease, and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

A 2023 peer-reviewed article in hypertension research reinforced the established link between salt intake and elevated blood pressure, stating that salt reduction plays a vital role in controlling hypertension.

Action on Salt, a UK-based health group, stated in a 2024 study that reducing salt by just three grams per day significantly lowers blood pressure even among people already taking antihypertensive medications.

A review in Nature Reviews Cardiology described salt reduction as one of the most cost-effective global health interventions, especially in low- and middle-income countries like Nigeria.

According to the Kidney and Hypertension Centre (KHC), excess salt intake increases pressure on the kidneys and contributes to the development and progression of chronic kidney disease.

A 2024 study from Nanjing Medical University has also linked high-salt diets to an increased risk of depression, attributing it to inflammatory responses in the brain.

A growing body of research suggests that high salt intake may harm skin health. A 2024 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Dermatology found that people who consumed diets high in sodium had a 22 per cent higher risk of developing eczema.

The mechanism appears linked to salt’s ability to draw water out of skin cells, leading to dryness, irritation, and increased inflammation.

Expert’s Opinion

PREMIUM TIMES spoke to a medical expert and health influencer, Ajidahun Olusina, also known as the Bearded Dr Sina, who noted that salt, although essential, when consumed in excess, puts a person at risk of several diseases.

“Salt, sodium chloride, also known as table salt, is used to spice food, and it is necessary, but the WHO recommends a daily consumption of less than five grams. Excess consumption of salt increases the risk of hypertension, heart attack, kidney disease, and a lot of bone diseases,” he explained.

He added that information from influential people like Mr Oyakilome is dangerous and must be addressed because many of the thousands and millions of people who watch that video will act on it.

PREMIUM TIMES also spoke to another medical expert, Ebuta Agbor, vice president of the Medical Initiative for Africa, an NGO that supports health-related causes across the continent.

Responding to Mr Oyakhilome’s claims, Mr Agbor described the argument that the public is being misled about salt intake as “completely unfounded.”

“Nobody is deceiving anybody about salt. We have substantial evidence linking increased salt intake to various health conditions,” he said.

He explained that while salt is essential to life, moderation is crucial. He noted that doctors often observe improvements in patients’ blood pressure when they reduce their salt consumption.

According to him, most health practitioners recommend reducing salt intake, and moderation remains necessary even for non-hypertensive individuals.

Mr Agbor also debunked the claim that people fall ill from avoiding salt and are later revived in hospitals with salt-containing drips.

“That’s not an accurate picture. Most people admitted to the hospital have conditions unrelated to salt. While some intravenous fluids contain sodium, they are administered to maintain electrolyte balance, not because the patient lacks salt,” he clarified.

He emphasised that health misinformation should not be spread without scientific backing, especially concerning public well-being.

Conclusion

Mr Oyakhilome’s claim that more salt consumption, not less, is beneficial is false. While salt is essential in small amounts, excessive intake is a significant health risk. Decades of medical research support this, and global and national health authorities endorse it.

