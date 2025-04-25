The National Counter Terrorism Centre has commended Governor Dauda Lawal for keying into the centre’s initiative with a commitment to ensure the safety of the people of Zamfara State.

A high-level team of the Counter Terrorism Centre visited the governor on Thursday at the council chamber of the government house in Gusau. Leader of the team, who is the Head of Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) department, Mairo Musa Abbas applauded Governor Lawal for his efforts and support in combating banditry and terrorism in Zamfara State.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the centre provides leadership and strategic guidance to the Armed Forces, security, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies on counter-terrorism, aligning with the National Security Adviser’s mandate.

In his remarks, Governor Dauda Lawal appreciates the centre’s visit to Zamfara to observe the government’s efforts to address insecurity in the state.

“I keep saying that if you make a conscious effort to handle Zamfara effectively as far as insecurity is concerned, you will solve 80% of the security challenges in the North.

“From all the initiatives I have seen so far, we possess what it takes to tackle these challenges based on consultation and collaboration between Zamfara state and the Office of the National Security Adviser. This is commendable.

“I am happy to hear that the European Union has set aside some funds, even though we will provide a counterpart fund. In Zamfara, we are ever ready to provide the counterpart funding. If you are ready tomorrow, we are ready.

“We are ready, and our door is open. Anything that will bring positive changes to Zamfara is welcome. We need a timeline for what you are doing so that we can keep track. I will have a team that will be engaging with the counter-terrorism centre.

Earlier, the Head of Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE), Mairo Musa Abbas said the team was in Zamfara State on behalf of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the National Counter Terrorism Coordinator, Adamu Garba Laka, a retired major-general of the Nigerian Army. “We are here as part of the strategic nationwide advocacy engagement.”

“We want to thank you once again for your hospitality in hosting us in Zamfara State and for the leadership you provided to the people. We look forward to collaborating to ensure that Zamfara becomes a beacon of hope in the fight against banditry.”

