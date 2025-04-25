The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described mass defection involving Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, other elected and party leaders in Delta State to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as painful and disappointing.

The Acting National Chairman of PDP, Umar Damagum, made this known in Abuja at a ceremony for the issuance of Certificate of Return to Jude Ezenwafor, the party’s governorship candidate for Anambra Governorship election.

Mr Damagum described the mass defection as disappointing, given the kind of support the party gave to the state.

“It is very sad and unfortunate because to me, if there’s any state that should think that way, not Delta, because the party is very magnanimous.

“I thank God that in their message, they didn’t say that the party did anything wrong to them other than good.

“It’s a decision taken by them, but the pains will be in us not because of anything, but because we gave Delta all our support, from the emergence of the governor to his predecessor, who also doubled as our vice presidential candidate.

“We least expected this action from them. All the same, this is a party that has seen more than that, but it’s still standing,” he said.

Mr Damagum noted that the party leadership was taking stock to set up a caretaker committee for the party in the state.

“I want to use this opportunity to say, we’ll take over our structures immediately,” he said.

He said the election in 2027 would not be about how many governors a party has but it will be about Nigerians.

Mr Damagum urged all party members to close ranks and rescue Nigeria, saying no challenge is insurmountable.He

Mr Oborevwori, his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and others defected to the APC on Wednesday ending months of speculation about their defection.

The PDP has been in power in the oil-rich Delta State since the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999.

Anambra poll

Mr Damagum congratulated Mr Ezenwafor on emerging as the party’s candidate in Anambra and expressed confidence of victory in the election.

“I want to encourage you. You have started well. From the evolution of the state executive to your emergence as our candidate.

“I think what you need to do is to go back and consolidate. I’m going to make sure that everyone is back on board. I assure you of our total support and commitment,’’ Mr Damagum said.

In his remarks, Mr Ezenwafor expressed optimism that he would win the state election, describing Anambra as a PDP state.

“All of us contesting the governorship election in Anambra State today, including the serving governor were once governorship aspirants within the PDP but as a bridge-builder, I will consolidate and move forward,” Mr Ezenwafor said.

He pledged to tackle insecurity in Anambra.

“As a former senior special assistant to the governor on security, I will not take things for granted.

Mr Ezenwafor was accompanied by his wife, members of the PDP State Working Committee in Anambra and campaign officials, among others.

(NAN)

