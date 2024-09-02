During an official trip in mid August, my driver in Taraba State spent half of the journey to our accommodation talking about the Governor of Zamfara, who is also my boss. The driver mentioned that the governor is one of the youngest, reserved, and a workaholic. I was listening because we are used to hearing such positive comments about the man, Dauda Lawal.

Today, 2nd September, 2024, my boss, who is always perceived as a young person, is 59 years old. Since last week, I have been in a pool of thoughts about what to draft as a tribute to Governor Lawal. I have in the past done many tributes on similar days. The dearest and closest to my heart were tributes titled ‘Dauda Lawal: Our Man, Their Target’ and ‘The Dauda Lawal I Know’.

On 29th May, 2023, a new chapter began in our lives as Mr Lawal, the man we once knew as a private individual, took on the role of governor. He now shoulders the burden of governing a state plagued by banditry and ranked lowest in educational performance, health, and civil service welfare, among other critical areas.

For many years before 29th May 2023, Mr Lawal has always been my boss—forget his usual courtesy of calling every one of his staff or service providers ‘my brother.’ No position, not a governor or beyond that, could change the simplicity and kindness of Governor Lawal.

The second day of September is not an appropriate day to discuss Mr Lawal’s numerous achievements as the governor of Zamfara over the past year, as they have been extensively covered in the media.

Today is more fitting for sharing insights into Governor Lawal’s leadership style and qualities. When you have a lot to convey, it’s best to keep it brief, as some information is meant for documentation in a book (I am already working on that). It’s a book that will likely make many people furious.

My boss is a good listener. He embodies the famous statement of the 30th President of the United States of America, Calvin Coolidge, who said, ‘It takes a great man to be a good listener.’

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

For Margaret J. Wheatley, listening moves us closer and helps us become more whole, healthy, and holy. Not listening creates fragmentation, and fragmentation is the root of all suffering.

My boss, Mr Lawal, has been blessed with virtually everything. I have heard him say several times that if he had been given the chance to plan his own life, he wouldn’t have planned it with the countless blessings God has bestowed upon him.

My boss is the famous Mr Dauda Lawal, who has been the talk of the town. People often go to great lengths to exaggerate his wealth, not in Naira but in dollars. The good-looking, urbane and fashionable governor always appears like a young man in his early forties because he knows his stuff, of course.

Unlike others of his status, he refuses to be bossy. My boss is humble, approachable, and accommodating. He actively encourages his staff to voice their opinions. He regularly hosts spontaneous meetings with junior officers, gatekeepers, drivers, gardeners, and cleaners to listen to their feedback on working conditions and any concerns they might have.

The fact that my boss is accessible makes governance in Zamfara easy. The commissioners, advisers, and other senior members of his team are careful in their actions because everything, good or bad, must ultimately find its way to him. His doors are wide open, and his mobile phone is reachable (I think almost everyone has his contact). Governor Lawal’s house is the easiest to enter compared to the houses of other governors.

Mr Lawal is a cheerful giver. That’s why the people who suffer the most in his cabinet are those with ‘sadistic personality disorder’, SPD (very few, if there is any). They are always angry and sad because my boss, Mr Lawal, finds pleasure in giving, helping, providing, and putting smiles on people’s faces. One sweet thing is that nobody can compel him to do what is wrong. Never! Don’t allow anyone to lie to you.

If you want to spoil your garri before Governor Lawal, approach him with gossip and hearsay. He values sincerity and dislikes insincere flattery. He repeats at any given opportunity that he dislikes eye service. He is a professional who has high regard for professionalism and standards.

My experience teaches me that my boss easily gets irritated by people who have poor personal hygiene. He strongly believes in cleanliness and frequently emphasises the importance of brushing teeth and using deodorants and perfumes in order to smell pleasant. It’s impossible to be near him with bad breath or body odour; that’s an offside that doesn’t sit well with him.

As you turn 59 today, my dear boss, Governor Lawal, I want you to bear it in mind that many people admire and respect you. You earned respect for your philanthropic services in the private sector, and now you are making history as the leader of the Zamfara rescue mission. Happy Birthday, Gamjin Zamfara!

Sulaiman Bala Idris is the spokesperson for the Zamfara Governor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

