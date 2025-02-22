Katsina Football Academy players have traveled to Doha, Qatar, for a weeklong scouting tournament beginning 21st February, 2025.

The players departed through Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano for their international football journey, where they will compete against prominent Qatari teams including Al’rayyan, Al’Dohen, and Al’sahel.

Director of Katsina Sports Council, Audu Bello, representing Sports Commissioner Aliyu Lawal Zakari Shargalle, held a farewell ceremony for the departing players.

During the ceremony, Bello conveyed the Commissioner’s message, emphasising the importance of maintaining discipline, honesty, and sportsmanship throughout the event.

Also, the Academy’s Director of Football, Shamsuddeen Ibrahim expressed confidence in guiding the players toward their objectives.

The delegation includes State Youth and Sports Commissioner Aliyu Lawal Shargale, Academy Chairman Ahmed Muhammad, and House Committee on Sports Chairman Mustapha Sani Bello.

This opportunity follows the State Government’s recent announcement on 18th February to sponsor a sports development programme for the Africana People Academy in Doha.

The tournament provides Katsina’s homegrown football talents a platform to showcase their skills and potentially secure international opportunities.

