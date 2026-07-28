The choice of an African world allows for the complexity of perspectives and the inevitable process of effective disagreement needed to establish new ways of interacting, both positively and negatively, in our world. Afrilition does not insist on African unity but recognises cooperation as a critical process and part of enlightened self-interest. There has never been one Africa, even in the pre-colonial world, and today we are still prisoners of the mental model that reduced African nations into tribes.

Afrilition: 21st-century African Manifesto is nothing if it is not about the evolution of the African character. To make good on my desire to realise a weekly Afrilition article, I had a bit of an epiphany I would have liked to have documented in the book. This is that ASE (the African system of excellence) is the essence of Àsé for the rest of this century. All these are based on the platform of African identity.

In writing about the African world, two lenses are ever present in this book. The first is the subjective or the personal, which is my family. Our African identity is complex and layered, across Africa (especially Nigeria and Ghana), the Caribbean (St Vincent and the Grenadines), Europe (Netherlands, Ireland), and Asia (Indonesia, Lebanon/Syria). Especially in terms of skin pigmentation, as a family we represent shades of toasted vanilla, caramel, terra cotta, milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and burnished ebony tree.

Making Africanness – not skin tones – the focus of identity and recognising that Africans are all over the Ajadi world, comes close to the essence that humanity is African. On the other hand, there is the objectivity that identity is not and cannot be imposed, but it must be owned willingly; otherwise it is just official classification, not a chosen notion.

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Aside the fact that Afrilition is for my grandchildren and their posterity, to maintain their African identity, it is also for the African remnants who willingly and intentionally choose Africa, adopting the sacrifice and service needed for it to have the systemic evolution towards excellence that it can offer itself and the rest of humanity. It is pertinent to point out that the conversation is not about blackness, because that is part of a reactive mental model of identity.

Afrilition is recognising steps further, especially that this Pan-African world has to be more than a reaction to oppression or a platform of advocacy. It has to be a designed system for those willing to build an alternative to a destructive world of artificial scarcity, an extractive world designed for a few winners, where the majority are reduced to servitude.

The choice of an African world allows for the complexity of perspectives and the inevitable process of effective disagreement needed to establish new ways of interacting, both positively and negatively, in our world. Afrilition does not insist on African unity but recognises cooperation as a critical process and part of enlightened self-interest. There has never been one Africa, even in the pre-colonial world, and today we are still prisoners of the mental model that reduced African nations into tribes. Many of our countries have multiple nations, and building models to respect and engage these nations, even across borders, can positively be critical to future stability.

The pioneering thinking and writing of Edward Wilmot Blyden, whose roots in St Thomas in the Caribbean were not a barrier for him to study in Sierra Leone and engage in Liberia and Nigeria in the mid-1800s, gave birth to ideas of a Pan-African world. He, long before Marcus Garvey, WEB Dubios, Eric Williams, and Kwame Nkrumah, understood the global nature of the African Character or Identity. Afrilition is recognising steps further, especially that this Pan-African world has to be more than a reaction to oppression or a platform of advocacy. It has to be a designed system for those willing to build an alternative to a destructive world of artificial scarcity, an extractive world designed for a few winners, where the majority are reduced to servitude.

It is great to see evidence in the surveys on generosity in which the so-called poor African countries give as part of what they see as nothing exceptional. In the top ten in 2026, there are eight African countries, and there are no European or OECD countries. African giving is 1.6 per cent of their income, in comparison to 1 per cent of the global Average. Nigeria, which is the back-to-back top of the world, gives 2.8 per cent of its income, more than double the global average. A powerful foundation to evolve the recognition of the economics of abundance and interdependence.

Afrilition is the future: a choice to build towards our dreams or react against the pursuing nightmare. It is the choice to offer posterity the pathway to a future of authentic African interdependence and distinction. A future where humanity is built on adaptiveness, resilience and interdependence. Where materialism has no primacy over collective wellbeing.

Afrilition connects strongly to the Leadership of PM Mia Motley of Barbados, whose understanding of the critical importance of a Pan-African world is driving greater cooperation between African countries and those in CARICOM. In the wider African Diaspora, in spite of those committed to an African world, there are many sceptics and those who distance themselves from any association with the continent. So should it be, since we are talking about close to 2 billion people with many different traumas and understandings of history that drive their perspectives.

Afrilition is a platform of the willing and a system for intentional choice. There are far too many Africans who are indoctrinated or schooled into white supremacy. Their orientation is predictably to seek validation, certification, and veneration of those who denigrate anything that is African and independent. Also, some are unconsciously distracted from building the future by the wounds that their enemies keep attacking because they know it is an effective way to destroy the greatness about to emerge.

Afrilition is the future: a choice to build towards our dreams or react against the pursuing nightmare. It is the choice to offer posterity the pathway to a future of authentic African interdependence and distinction. A future where humanity is built on adaptiveness, resilience and interdependence. Where materialism has no primacy over collective wellbeing. Afrilition is about collective prosperity for posterity and the distinction of African civilisation in the 21st century.

Adéwálé Àjàdí, a lawyer, creative consultant and leadership expert, is author of the newly released Afrilition: 21st Century African Manifesto, and Omoluwabi 2.0: A Code of Transformation in 21st Century Nigeria.