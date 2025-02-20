The Katsina State Government has approved N2.3 billion for the procurement of grains and essential commodities ahead of the upcoming Ramadan.
Commissioner for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Ahmed Mohamed Bakori announced this on Wednesday while speaking to journalists after the State Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda.
Mr Bakori, a professor, said the initiative aims to enable less privileged citizens observe the Ramadan fasting with ease through a special feeding programme throughout the holy month.
“While part of the commodities will be distributed free of charge to the elderly and most vulnerable persons, a substantial consignment will be earmarked for sale to members of the public at subsidized prices,” he stated.
Mr Bakori said that this Ramadan support initiative follows a similar programme successfully implemented last year.
In a related development, the State Executive Council has also approved N16.5 billion for the procurement of 32,000 tonnes of NPK and Urea fertilizers.
Mr Bakori noted that this new procurement would complement the existing stock of 80,000 bags of fertilizer, bringing the total to 400,000 bags.
“The state government plans to commence fertilizer distribution in April, ahead of the rainy season,” he explained.
The Katsina State Government is committed to putting in place, policies and programmes that will alleviate citizens hardship, he added.
