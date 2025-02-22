Medical experts are urging citizens to prioritise their health by adopting proactive healthcare habits.

They describe good health-seeking behaviour as a valuable investment in risk reduction, as it addresses health concerns on multiple levels.

According to Olorunfemi Olorunsaiye, a primary health physician at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, regular check-ups lead to early detection of health issues, thereby enabling more effective treatment, especially for those over 35.

Mr Olorunsaiye said routine medical check-ups are not merely preventive measures—they are a vital investment in long-term wellbeing.

He, however, noted that the frequency of these checkups largely depends on factors such as age, overall health, and individual risk.

He suggested some essential health screenings every citizen should consider, one of which is blood pressure.

Blood pressure

Nearly one-third of the country’s population experiences high blood pressure- often without obvious symptoms. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that about 19.1 million adults aged 30 to 79 suffered from high blood pressure in 2019.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

According to Mr Olorunsaiye, many individuals are unaware of their condition, which often results in diseases being detected only after they have progressed significantly. He emphasised that regular checkups are crucial, as they can identify high blood pressure early—even when it presents no symptoms.

While he recommends that most people have their blood pressure screened annually, those at higher risk might benefit from quarterly evaluations.

Blood sugar test

This test measures your blood sugar levels over the past 90 days, which is vital for managing diabetes. It helps determine whether you have prediabetes or diabetes.

Diabetes has three primary types: prediabetes, type 1, and type 2. People with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes often don’t exhibit symptoms, making early detection through routine check-ups essential for identifying potential risks.

Health experts recommend that individuals over 35 receive an initial blood sugar screening. If the results are normal, further screenings should be conducted every three years to monitor any changes.

BMI

According to WHO, the Body Mass Index (BMI), also known as the Quetelet index, is a key indicator of nutritional status in adults.

Regular BMI assessments are a valuable tool for early detection of weight-related issues—such as obesity or being underweight—that can lead to health problems like heart disease, diabetes, or malnutrition.

BMI is calculated by dividing a person’s weight in kilograms by the square of their height in meters, and depending on one’s health profile and risk factors, it is recommended to have this measurement done annually or bi-annually.

Kidney and liver

Liver and Kidney routine tests involve both blood and urine samples to assess the performance of these vital organs. These tests are often performed together because the liver and kidneys are two vital organs that clean the blood and remove waste products from the body.

These tests help diagnose liver disease, jaundice, liver cirrhosis, kidney disease, kidney infections and urinary tract infections.

While experts generally recommend these screenings once or twice a year, Mr Olorunsaiye emphasised that the frequency should be guided by a physician’s advice.

He further noted that periodic examinations may be conducted every six to 12 months, or sooner if symptoms like liver pain, weight loss, fatigue, jaundice, or fever are observed.

Cholesterol

Multiple research has established a strong correlation between high cholesterol and heart disease, a serious health issue that often develops without noticeable symptoms.

Early detection through cholesterol testing enables individuals to take proactive measures in managing their heart health.

Kunle Iyanda, a healthcare provider, said more than 21.9 million Nigerians above age 20 have high cholesterol. However, knowledge of regulating cholesterol levels is minimal.

Mr Iyanda cautioned citizens about the high levels of carbohydrates and fats prevalent in traditional diets, which are detrimental to both heart and overall health.

Health professionals recommend that all adults aged 20 or older have their cholesterol checked every four to six years. For children, cholesterol testing should begin between the ages of nine and 11, or as early as two years if there is a family history of high cholesterol and heart disease.

READ ALSO: ECOWAS establishes technical advisory council to strengthen regional health security

Cervical, breast cancer

Cervical cancer screening includes Pap smears, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) tests, or a combination of both. These check-ups are vital, as they can identify precancerous changes and detect cervical cancer in its early stages—often before any symptoms appear.

The high mortality rate associated with cervical cancer in women can be attributed to the lack of effective screening and early diagnosis.

Mr Iyanda recommended that women aged 30 to 65 undergo a Pap smear every five years.

In addition to performing monthly self-breast examinations after menstruation, he emphasised the importance of annual clinical breast exams by healthcare professionals to further enhance early detection.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

