The Noella Foundation successfully hosted 500 final-year students from tertiary institutions across Lagos State at the 2026 edition of its Life After School Summit (LAS 2026), reaffirming its commitment to preparing young Nigerians for success beyond the classroom through mentorship, career guidance, practical learning and meaningful industry engagement.

Held on Friday, 17 July 2026, at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, the summit brought together students, business leaders, industry experts, policymakers and career professionals for a full day of learning, mentorship and professional development.

The initiative, championed by the Co-founder of the Noella Foundation, Mrs. Layal Tinubu, reflected the Foundation’s continued investment in youth development by providing young Nigerians with the knowledge, confidence and opportunities needed to transition successfully from school into the workplace.

Recognizing the growing need for graduates to complement academic qualifications with workplace-ready skills, the summit focused on equipping participants with practical knowledge, leadership competencies and the confidence required to thrive in today’s dynamic employment landscape.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Captured in an inspiring speech at the summit, Mrs. Layal Tinubu said:

“Every year, Nigeria produces hundreds of thousands of graduates who are intelligent, ambitious and full of potential. Yet, many quickly discover that academic excellence alone is no longer enough’

She added:

‘We recognized that while universities do an incredible job of providing academic knowledge, many students still need practical exposure to navigate life beyond the classroom. We believed no young person should graduate feeling alone, uncertain or unprepared. So, we created a platform where students could engage in honest conversations, gain practical insights, learn directly from industry leaders and build meaningful connections that could shape their future’

The programme commenced with complimentary professional headshots for all participants, providing students with professional photographs for their CVs, LinkedIn profiles and other career opportunities.

Participants also attended practical workshops focused on navigating recruitment processes, building strong personal brands, preparing for interviews and succeeding in remote and hybrid work environments. Digital learning resources were shared to encourage continuous development beyond the summit.

Throughout the day, participants engaged in keynote addresses, fireside conversations and panel discussions featuring Mr Mohammed Usman Abdul-Razaq, CEO, Africa Finance Corporation; Ms Mo Abudu, Founder/CEO, EbonyLife Group; Mr Wale Oyedeji, Group Managing Director, First HoldCo Plc; Ms Somachi Chris-Asoluka, MD/CEO, Tony Elumelu Foundation; Mr Sim Shagaya, CEO, Konga, Miva University and uLesson; Ms Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, CEO, Zapphaire Events; Ms Tola Akerele, CEO, National Theatre and Soto Gallery; Mr Bucci Franklin, Actor, Filmmaker and Producer; Dr Tunji Alausa, Minister of Education; Ayodele Olawande, Minister of Youth Development; and Mrs Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment. These sessions provided valuable insights into leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship and career development.

Beyond the learning sessions, the summit fostered meaningful mentorship and networking, enabling participants to network among themselves, ask questions during interactive sessions and gain practical guidance from the experiences shared by the speakers.

Participants were treated to breakfast courtesy of Eric Kayser, whose support enhanced the overall summit experience and reflected a shared commitment to youth empowerment and community development.

The 2026 Life After School Summit further strengthened the Noella Foundation’s vision of empowering young Nigerians with the skills, networks and opportunities needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive world. By creating platforms that connect education with real-world experience, the Foundation continues to prepare the next generation of responsible leaders, innovators and changemakers.

Building on the momentum of this year’s summit, the Noella Foundation also announced that 300 top-performing participants, identified through a competitive assessment conducted during the summit, have earned places in the Foundation’s three-week Post-LAS Bootcamp, scheduled to be held from 1st to 22nd August 2026. The intensive bootcamp will provide advanced training, enhanced learning opportunities and a more robust engagement with industry experts and seasoned professionals. Designed as an extension of the Life After School Summit, the programme underscores the Foundation’s long-term commitment to developing astute young professionals by equipping exceptional final-year students with deeper practical knowledge, leadership capabilities and stronger professional networks as they prepare to transition into the workplace.

Mrs Layal Tinubu also announced that the 300 outstanding participants selected through the summit’s competitive assessment would each receive an educational grant to study a professional skill of their choice. The grant is designed to enable the beneficiaries to acquire in-demand, industry-relevant skills that will further enhance their employability, entrepreneurial capacity and career readiness.

Discover more from Premium Times Nigeria Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.