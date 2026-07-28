Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State on Monday unveiled the Local Government Development Plans (2025–2030) for the state’s 27 Local Government Areas, directing local councils to adopt the document as their primary roadmap for budgeting, project execution, and strategic governance.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony inside the Council Chamber at Government House, Dutse, Governor Namadi emphasised that the success of the initiative would be measured strictly by its implementation and tangible results for citizens.

He described the unveiling as a major milestone in his administration’s drive to institutionalise disciplined, evidence-based, and people-centred development planning at the grassroots level.

Governor Namadi noted that while previous initiatives like the Local Government Economic Empowerment and Development Strategy (LEEDS) laid the groundwork for local planning, they suffered from a lack of institutional discipline and poor integration with annual budgets.

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“The local government development plans we are unveiling today represent a deliberate revival, modernisation, and institutionalisation of strategic local planning,” Governor Namadi said.

“They provide each of the 27 Local Government Areas with a comprehensive, participatory, and forward-looking roadmap to guide priorities, investments, and service delivery over the next five years.”

The governor stated that the plans reflect extensive public consultations and are fully aligned with his administration’s 12-Point Agenda, the State Comprehensive Development Framework, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He urged local leaders to ensure the documents do not become mere ornaments.

“The true test of these plans will be our commitment to their implementation,” Governor Namadi stressed. “Success will be measured by more effective service delivery, impactful capital investments, and visible improvements in the overall well-being of our people. These plans must not sit on shelves; they must guide every decision, resource allocation, and accountability check.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Ibrahim Garba, described the framework as a historic breakthrough for Jigawa State. He highlighted that the strategy was built through inclusive consultations involving government agencies, traditional rulers, civil society groups, women, youth, persons with disabilities, and international development partners.

Reaffirming the commitment of local council leaders, the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Jigawa State Chapter, Sibu Abdullahi, pledged that all 27 LGA chairmen would strictly adhere to the framework across planning, budgeting, and project execution.