Governor Dapo Abiodun has ordered a comprehensive technical investigation into the collapse of a two-storey building at Baale Road, Ajuwon, in Ifo Local Government Area, as the Ogun State Government reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and preventing similar incidents across the state.

The building, which collapsed on Monday afternoon following a severe thunderstorm, claimed one life, while several occupants narrowly escaped.

Preliminary findings by a multi-agency investigation team revealed that the structure suffered a catastrophic structural failure, causing the lower floors to sink into the ground, with only portions of the upper slab remaining visible above the debris.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred at about 3:00 p m, shortly after a heavy downpour accompanied by intense thunderstorms and a reported lightning strike in the vicinity. Two women and their children reportedly escaped moments after noticing signs of structural distress, while a young man sustained minor injuries as he fled the building before it gave way.

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Emergency responders, including officials of the Ogun State Safety Office, State Fire Service, Ministries of Environment, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Works and Infrastructure, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Ifo Local Government Water and Environmental Sanitation Department, immediately mobilised to the scene and commenced coordinated search-and-rescue operations.

Contractors working within the Akute-Alagbole and Agbado axis also swiftly deployed heavy equipment to the site, joining the rescue efforts less than 10 minutes after the collapse.

Although initial surface searches did not locate any victims, traces of blood and footprints beneath the rubble prompted emergency teams to undertake a carefully controlled excavation exercise. The operation eventually led to the recovery of one deceased victim, whose identity had yet to be confirmed at the time of the report.

The investigation team noted that while adverse weather conditions preceded the collapse, the exact cause of the structural failure could not be determined at the scene. Experts explained that only detailed structural, geotechnical and forensic engineering investigations would establish whether the incident resulted from foundation failure, soil instability, construction defects, the use of substandard materials, or other underlying factors.

Consequently, Governor Abiodun has directed specialists from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, the Ogun State Building Control Agency, the Building Production Management and Material Testing Agency, and other relevant regulatory bodies to conduct comprehensive assessments of the collapsed structure, evaluate soil conditions, examine construction materials, and inspect adjoining buildings to determine whether they have also been compromised.

Governor Abiodun expressed deep sadness over the tragic incident and extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, while sympathising with all those affected by the collapse.

He also commended emergency responders, first responders, volunteers and community members for their prompt intervention, which led to the successful rescue of several occupants and helped minimise further loss of life.

The governor assured residents that the State Government would provide every necessary support to those affected while investigations continue. He stressed that anyone found to have violated approved building regulations, deviated from approved plans, or compromised construction standards would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The Ogun State Government also expressed appreciation to the Lagos State Government for its support during the emergency response, describing the collaboration as a demonstration of the strong partnership between both states in protecting lives and property.

Reaffirming its commitment to strengthening enforcement of physical planning regulations across the state, the government urged property developers, builders, artisans and residents to obtain all statutory approvals before commencing any construction project and to adhere strictly to approved building plans and specifications issued by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The government warned that unauthorised alterations to approved building designs, the use of substandard materials, and non-compliance with established construction standards pose grave risks to lives and property. It stressed that strict adherence to building regulations remains the most effective safeguard against avoidable structural failures.