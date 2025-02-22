Sadiq Abacha, a son of former Nigerian dictator, Sani Abacha, has given a subtle reaction to Ibrahim Babangida’s book: A Journey in Service.

In the book, Mr Babangida blamed the late Mr Abacha for the annulment of the 1993 presidential election and accused him of plotting to violently overthrow his goverment.

But Mr Abacha junior, in a short message on Facebook, praised his late father, describing him as a leader whose legacy remains strong despite continued criticism.

He said those trying to portray his late father as a bad leader “had aspired to be like him in their later life career,” adding that his late father was the subject of envy “but history would judge him as a better leader.”

“The man Abacha—you have always been the one they envied with silent deceit. History shall remember you for being a better leader, no matter how much they try to put you down. As a son, I am most proud of you today. You indeed are the man they wish they were half of,” Mr Abacha wrote.

His comment came days after Mr Babangida expressed regret over the annulment of the 12 June 1993 presidential election, 32 years after the event.

Mr Babangida blamed Mr Abacha and other military officers for annulling the election.

His autobiography – “A Journey in Service”, was presented to the public on Thursday. The book chronicles Mr Babangida’s experiences, decisions, and challenges in national service.

In the 420-page memoir, the former military ruler acknowledged that the 1993 election was “credible, free and fair” and was won by the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Moshood Abiola.

A key point of discussion in the book is the annulment of the 12 June, 1993, presidential election, which Mr Babangida admitted was won by MKO Abiola.

Mr Babangida stated that while he regretted the decision, the move was ultimately driven by internal forces led by Mr Abacha, allegedly without his prior knowledge.

Mr Abacha, who ruled Nigeria from 1993 until his death in 1998, remains a polarising figure in the country’s history.

While his administration is credited with economic reforms and national security measures, critics highlight corruption and human rights abuses that riddled his tenure.

