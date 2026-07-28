Port Harcourt, Nigeria | July 2026 – Solewant Group has announced plans to officially commission its SSPC & Paints Manufacturing Plant to unveil series of coating solutions and paints on Friday, 31 July, 2026, in Solewant Industrial Park, Alode-Eleme-Onne, Rivers State, marking a significant step in the company’s continued investment in indigenous manufacturing and Nigeria’s industrial growth.

The facility is expected to strengthen local production of decorative and protective coating solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, marine, and offshore infrastructure, while supporting ongoing efforts to deepen local content participation across key sectors of the oil and gas economy.

The commissioning ceremony is expected to attract government officials, captains of industry, oil and gas executives, business leaders, development partners, members of the diplomatic community, and representatives of the media from across Nigeria.

The new manufacturing facility is one of the flagship projects under Solewant Group’s Roadmap Plus strategy and reflects the company’s long-term commitment to building industrial capacity in Nigeria. Designed to produce decorative, industrial, marine, and offshore protective coatings and paints that meet international performance standards, the plant is positioned to serve growing demand across multiple sectors while contributing to the expansion of local manufacturing capabilities in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s call for increase in local manufacturing.

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Commenting on the significance of the upcoming commissioning, Mr Solomon Ewanehi, Group Chief Executive Officer and Group Managing Director of Solewant Group, said the project reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to building sustainable industrial capacity and creating solutions that address the evolving needs of industry.

“The commissioning of SSPC & Paints is another important milestone in our journey to become Africa’s leading indigenous industrial solutions provider. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to investing in technology, developing local capacity, and creating solutions that support Nigeria’s industrial growth and global competitiveness.”

Speaking ahead of the commissioning, Mr Matthew Aganren, Group Executive Director and Managing Director, SSPC & Paints Ltd, described the project as a defining moment for the company and for Nigeria’s industrial manufacturing sector.

“The commissioning of SSPC & Paints is more than the opening of a new manufacturing plant; it is the unveiling of a bold vision for the future of Nigerian manufacturing. It reflects our commitment to innovation, quality, and the belief that products proudly made in Nigeria can compete with the very best anywhere in the world.”

Mr Aganren noted that the plant will manufacture a broad portfolio of decorative and protective coating products formulated specifically for steel pipe/metals, concrete and wood surfaces for oil, gas, refineries, petrochemicals, marine, allied industrial assets and residential buildings.

“For over two decades, Solewant Group has earned the confidence of leading energy companies through technical excellence and quality delivery. SSPC & Paints extends that legacy by bringing globally benchmarked coating technology into a modern manufacturing facility that will serve not only Nigeria but the wider African market.”

The facility forms part of Solewant Group’s broader efforts to strengthen domestic industrial capabilities by supporting local production, fostering skills development, encouraging technology transfer, and contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s manufacturing value chain.

“Every litre of paint and every protective coating produced at this facility represents an investment in Nigerian expertise, Nigerian innovation, and Nigeria’s economic future. We are building a brand that will become synonymous with quality, durability, and industrial excellence.”

The SSPC & Paints manufacturing plant will produce an extensive range of coating solutions under the Solguard and Novaguard brands series, including decorative paints, epoxy solutions, polyurethane coatings, zinc-rich primers, and high-performance protective coatings for residential, industrial, marine, and offshore applications.

Guests attending the commissioning ceremony will have the opportunity to experience the facility firsthand, including its manufacturing operations, research and quality assurance laboratories, and product development capabilities.

The event will also highlight Solewant Group’s contributions to indigenous industrial development and its vision for expanding Nigeria’s manufacturing footprint through locally produced solutions that meet international standards.

About Solewant Group

Founded in 2000, Solewant Group is a leading indigenous Nigerian industrial conglomerate with interests in pipe coating, protective coatings and paints, steel pipe manufacturing, industrial fabrication, engineering services, and technical manpower development. Through continuous investment in technology, innovation, and local capacity development, the Group remains at the forefront of Nigeria’s industrial transformation.