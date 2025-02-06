Technicians from Katsina Youth Craft Village (KYCV) have completed an intensive five-day training programme on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) technology at the National Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) in Zaria, Kaduna State.
The specialised training, conducted by NITT’s Indian partners, saw the participation of two technicians and a manager from KYCV.
The programme, which began on 3rd February, 2025, covered comprehensive aspects of CNG systems, including installation techniques, maintenance procedures, and critical safety protocols.
“We are committed to providing our technicians with the latest skills and knowledge in emerging technologies,” he stated.
“This training programme has been invaluable in enhancing our capacity to provide high-quality services in CNG technology,” Mr Kabir added.
The Coordinator attributed the successful implementation of the training programme to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda’s unwavering support for youth development initiatives.
“Governor Radda’s commitment to skills development has enabled KYCV to pursue advanced technical training opportunities, positioning Katsina State at the forefront of technological innovation,” the KYCV Coordinator stated.
“This investment in building local capacity for CNG technology is in line with the federal government’s efforts to promote alternative fuel solutions while creating employment opportunities for Katsina’s youth,” Mr Kabir concluded.
