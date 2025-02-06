The Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja on Thursday remanded a man, Chinonso Njoku, for an alleged sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl.
The judge, Abiola Soladoye, remanded Mr Njoku after he pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual assault by penetration and defilement brought against him by the Lagos State Government.
State counsel Olusola Soneye, thereafter, asked the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre pending the commencement of trial.
Defence lawyer Olusegun Akanbi subsequently prayed for a liberal bail term.
The judge ordered the lawyer to file a formal, written application.
He adjourned the case until 12 March for commencement of trial and hearing of bail application.
Earlier, the prosecution told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offences between 2020 and 2021 on Ojo Street, Oguntade, Shasha, Lagos.
The prosecutor alleged the defendant sexually assaulted the nine-year-old girl by inserting his manhood into her on several occasions.
According to the prosecution, the alleged offences violate Sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.
(NAN)
