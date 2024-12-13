The 1xBet company is ready to become one of the hard-working elves of the winter wizard and help the main festive mood architect to make people a little happier withthe bright Advent promo.

1xBet has prepared an exciting advent calendar with gifts for you. Follow us on social media and immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the Christmas holidays. Make your dreams come true now without waiting for Christmas!

Follow the holiday calendar from 1xBet and receive gifts every week.

Christmas is a time of miracles, wish fulfillment, and adventures. The 1xBet company offers players an exciting journey for bright emotions and generous rewards.

From 1 to 1 to 29 December, open the advent calendar cells and take part in weekly drawings. Follow 1xBet on social media, like the content, repost, and win oneof the valuable prizes.

Every Sunday, we choose winners among the most active users, who will receive gifts hidden in the festive advent calendar cells. Believe in a miracle and enjoy the Christmas spirit!

Secret Santa from 1xBet

During the third Advent week, the 1xBet company has prepared a special activity – Secret Santa! Users actively interacting with the brand’s social media will receive real prizes.

