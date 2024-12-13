Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago has presented a proposed budget of N1.5 trillion for the 2025 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

The presentation on Thursday evening followed the submission of the budget to the State Executive Council by the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mustapha Ndajiwo.

Tagged the “Budget of Hope and Sustainability,” it consists of N188.42 billion (15.68 per cent) allocated for recurrent expenditure and N1.01 trillion (84.34 per cent) for capital expenditure.

The governor said the proposals represent a 32.94 per cent increase over the 2024 budget. Even though the 2024 budget was supplemented by N191.98 billion, the 2025 proposal is still 1.18 per cent higher in recurrent expenditure and 32.98 per cent in capital expenditure.

Governor Bago said the budget’s significant size is to enable the government to address infrastructure deficits, support key development sectors, and adapt to the prevailing inflationary trends in the country.

The governor said the projected revenue sources include Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), federal allocations, Value-Added Tax (VAT), grants, agriculture, and solid minerals.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, praised the administration’s commitment to driving economic growth in the state.

The budget now awaits legislative scrutiny and approval to set the stage for Niger State’s developmental priorities in 2025.

