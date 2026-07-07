Folarin Balogun’s controversial return to the United States team ended in disappointment on Monday as Belgium produced a dominant display to eliminate the World Cup co-hosts with a 4-1 victory in their Round of 16 clash in Seattle.

Balogun, who was cleared to play after FIFA suspended the implementation of his automatic one-match ban following his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, started as the Americans’ lone striker but failed to make a meaningful impact before being replaced by Haji Wright after 90 minutes.

The defeat ended the United States’ hopes of reaching their first World Cup quarter-final since 2002 and completed a disappointing outcome for the tournament hosts, with all three co-host nations now eliminated in the Round of 16.

The result also brought an abrupt end to days of intense debate surrounding Balogun’s eligibility after FIFA’s unprecedented disciplinary decision drew criticism from UEFA, Belgium and former FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

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Balogun struggles on return

Having scored three goals earlier in the tournament, Balogun was expected to spearhead the American attack against Belgium.

Instead, the 25-year-old endured one of his quietest performances of the competition.

He failed to score or register an assist, did not create a single chance and completed just six of his 10 passes, finishing with a pass accuracy of 60 per cent—the lowest among all United States starters.

Balogun also failed to complete a dribble or make a tackle, recording only 19 total actions during his 90 minutes on the pitch, the second-fewest of any American starter.

His struggles reflected the performance of the entire U.S. attack, which found little joy against a disciplined Belgian defence.

Belgium seize control

All the attention before kick-off centred on Balogun’s inclusion after FIFA’s decision to suspend his one-match ban.

United States coach Mauricio Pochettino kept faith with his leading scorer, but Belgium quickly showed they had little interest in the controversy surrounding the striker.

The Red Devils almost took the lead inside the opening minute when Timothy Castagne forced goalkeeper Matt Freese into an early save.

Their pressure paid off in the ninth minute.

After the American defence failed to clear the danger, Nicolas Raskin burst into the penalty area before squaring for Charles De Ketelaere, who tapped into an empty net to put Belgium ahead.

Belgium suffered an early setback when midfielder Amadou Onana limped off injured, but the change did little to affect their rhythm.

The United States found an equaliser on the half-hour mark through Malik Tillman, whose free-kick took a deflection before beating the Belgian goalkeeper.

However, the Americans’ joy lasted barely two minutes.

Leandro Trossard delivered a teasing cross into the box, and De Ketelaere rose above the U.S. defence to head home his second goal of the night and restore Belgium’s advantage.

Pochettino was visibly frustrated by his team’s defending and responded by introducing Giovanni Reyna for Sergiño Dest at the start of the second half.

The tactical switch failed to change the flow of the game.

Belgium tightened their grip in the 57th minute when goalkeeper Matt Freese rushed off his line but gifted possession to Hans Vanaken, who calmly curled a superb finish into the empty net from long range to make it 3-1.

With a comfortable lead, Belgium controlled possession and denied the United States any route back into the contest.

Romelu Lukaku completed the rout late in the match with a clinical finish to seal a convincing 4-1 victory.

Quarter-final beckons

Belgium’s seventh consecutive victory over the United States in meetings between both countries sends Rudi Garcia’s side into the World Cup quarter-finals, where they will face Spain in Los Angeles.

For the United States, the defeat brings an end to a campaign that had promised so much.

The hosts impressed during the group stage and Balogun emerged as one of the tournament’s leading scorers, but their World Cup journey ultimately ended in emphatic fashion against a Belgian side that proved too organised, too clinical and too experienced.