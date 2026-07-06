Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream of winning the FIFA World Cup came to a painful end on Monday night after Spain scored deep into stoppage time to beat Portugal 1-0 and book a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 tournament.

Substitute Mikel Merino scored the only goal in the 91st minute, finishing calmly from Ferran Torres’ pass to settle a tense Round of 16 tie that looked destined for extra time.

The victory extended Spain’s unbeaten run to 35 matches, matching the longest in the country’s history. It also preserved their impressive defensive record, with Spain yet to concede a goal at the 2026 World Cup.

For Ronaldo, who is expected to be playing at his final World Cup, the defeat means the only major trophy missing from his remarkable career will remain out of reach.

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Spain started the brighter side and almost took the lead inside the opening 10 minutes, but Mikel Oyarzabal shot narrowly wide before Alex Baena forced a fine save from goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Portugal gradually grew into the match and created their best chances before half-time. Nuno Mendes saw a powerful effort deflected onto the post, while Ronaldo was denied by an excellent save from Unai Simón after reacting quickly to a loose ball inside the box.

Spain continued to control possession in the second half, while Portugal coach Roberto Martínez introduced Rafael Leão, Francisco Conceição and Bernardo Silva in search of a breakthrough.

Just when the match appeared to be heading for extra time, Spain found the winner. Ferran Torres picked out Merino inside the penalty area, and the midfielder guided a low shot into the bottom corner.

Portugal almost responded immediately, but Bernardo Silva headed over from close range in the closing seconds.

The final whistle confirmed Spain’s place in the quarter-finals, where they will continue their bid for a second FIFA World Cup title.

For Portugal, it was another heartbreaking exit, while Ronaldo walked away knowing his long pursuit of football’s biggest prize had come to an end.

This is the second time Spain have beaten Portugal 1-0 in a WC round of 16 tie, also doing so on their way to the final in 2010 Mundial in South Africa.