The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has dismissed recent reports of its withdrawal from today’s Ekiti State governorship election, labelling the claims as false and misleading.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Araba Aiyenigba, the party confirmed that its governorship candidate, Isaac Alade, remains in the race and is prepared to participate in the polls. Mr Aiyenigba emphasised that the SDP is duly listed on the ballot by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He noted that Mr Alade is among the candidates who have signed the commission’s peace accord.

The party attributed the withdrawal rumours to political opponents and unauthorised individuals attempting to create confusion among the electorate. It urged the public to disregard such claims.

Accusations against INEC

Beyond the withdrawal rumours, the SDP raised concerns about the electoral process, accusing INEC of denying it access to the portal required to upload polling unit agent names. Access Barriers: MMrAiyenigba alleged that although the commission provided an access code to the party’s national secretariat, officials failed to open the portal, effectively blocking the submission of agent details.

MMrAiyenigba alleged that although the commission provided an access code to the party’s national secretariat, officials failed to open the portal, effectively blocking the submission of agent details. Credibility Concerns: The party expressed concern that this development could undermine the integrity of the electoral process and potentially disenfranchise the party. “SDP remains committed to participating in the election and providing a credible alternative platform for the people of Ekiti State,” Mr Aiyenigba stated, reaffirming the party’s dedication to promoting democratic governance.