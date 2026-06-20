Josiah Oluwole, Folashade Ogunrinde, Kemi Adelagun and Emmanuel Agbo

Voters in Ekiti State will go to the polls today to elect who governs the state for the next four years.

There are 14 candidates in the off-cycle governorship race, with the incumbent, Biodun Oyebanji, seeking a second term in office on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as his first-term mandate ends in October.

The other contenders are Oluwole Oluyede (PDP), Oluwadare Bejide (ADC), Oyebanji Olajuyin (LP), Blessing Abegunde (NNPP), Samuel Akande (AAC), Ayodeji Ojo (ADP), Opeyemi Felegan (Accord), Joseph Anifowose (APM), Bidemi Awogbemi (APP), Olaniyi Ayodele (PRP), Victor Adetunji (ZLP), Olu Omotosho (AA), and Ayodele Osinkolu (YPP), who, according to unconfirmed reports, has withdrawn from the contest.

However, the election may be a two-way contest, with Messrs Oyebanji and Oluyede considered the major contenders. Even so, many believe that there is no serious challenge from the PDP and today’s exercise may be a coronation of the incumbent.

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Ekiti has 1,059,360 registered voters, rising from 989,224 in 2022 and 909,585 in 2018. However, only 1,028,929 of them who collected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are eligible to participate in today’s poll, to be held in 2,445 Polling Units (PUs) spread across the 177 wards of the 16 Local Government Areas in the South-west state.

The election is also expected to serve as a litmus test for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as it prepares for the 2027 general election. It is also the first major poll since the amended Electoral Act 2026, which contains some new guidelines on election conduct, was signed by President Bola Tinubu in February.

INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan says the commission is ready for the election, which commences at 8.30 a.m.

Speaking after inspecting the mock accreditation exercise at selected polling units last week, Mr Amupitan said everything had been put in place, including the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), to ensure the success of the exercise.

He added that INEC had deployed additional backup BVAS devices and technical support personnel across all Registration Areas (RA) to ensure that any equipment malfunction today is promptly addressed.

On security, Mr Amupitan, who will be supervising his third election (after Anambra and FCT) since his appointment as INEC chief, said the commission had identified 469 PUs as potential flashpoints but that it is working with the security agencies to provide adequate security for the exercise.

Already, the security outfits have deployed their personnel to tackle any breaches, with the police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) deploying thousands of their personnel for the election.

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