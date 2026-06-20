The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) secured victory in the home ward of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Wole Oloyede, in Ikere Local Government Area during Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

Results collated at Ugele/Aroku Ward, the PDP candidate’s ward in Ikere, showed that the APC polled 769 votes to defeat the PDP, which garnered 683 votes.

The result, officially endorsed by the Registration Area Centre (RAC) supervisor at about 8:30 p.m., gives the APC an 86-vote advantage in one of the closely watched wards in the election.

The ward comprises eight polling units, where voting and collation were concluded before the final certification of the result sheet.

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According to the ward results, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) secured 11 votes, while the Action Democratic Party (ADP) received three votes.

Several other political parties recorded only one vote each, including the Labour Party (LP), the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), and the Youth Progressives Party (YPP).

The outcome is considered significant given the political importance of Ikere Local Government, one of the major voting blocs in Ekiti State and the home base of the PDP candidate.

Saturday’s election has been widely adjudged as peaceful, though there were pockets of complaints, especially around vote-buying.

As collation continues across the state, attention remains focused on key battleground local governments that could determine the eventual winner of the governorship contest.

The final outcome of the election will be announced by INEC after the completion of collation from all local government areas and the declaration of the state-wide results.