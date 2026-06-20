The Movement for Credible Elections (MCE) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to immediately investigate allegations of vote buying, pre-thumbprinted ballot papers and the suspected distribution of uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) during Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

The demand was contained in a statement signed by Olawale Okunniyi, head of the movement’s national secretariat.

Its intervention follows reports of vote-buying in parts of Ekiti, a development already documented by PREMIUM TIMES correspondents and election observers monitoring the poll.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier on Saturday that political actors and their agents were openly offering cash to voters in several communities despite repeated warnings by electoral authorities and anti-corruption agencies.

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This newspaper also reported allegations by the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Dare Bejide, who claimed to have confronted individuals allegedly distributing money to voters.

In its statement, MCE said it was particularly disturbed by reports and videos circulating on social media suggesting attempts to compromise the integrity of the election.

The group cited allegations of voter inducement, an incident involving a pre-thumbprinted ballot paper, and claims that uncollected PVCs may have been distributed to individuals brought into the state to influence the outcome of the election.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Yiaga Africa had flagged inconsistencies in ballot papers and results sheets for the Ekiti governorship election.

While noting that voting had generally proceeded peacefully in many parts of the state, MCE said the allegations were serious enough to warrant urgent scrutiny by electoral and law enforcement authorities.

“Silence or inaction by relevant authorities, especially INEC, could further erode public trust in Nigeria’s democracy,” the group said.

MCE called for a comprehensive forensic review of the alleged pre-thumbprinted ballot paper incident, including verification of the polling unit involved and examination of election materials to determine whether electoral procedures were breached.

The organisation also asked INEC to investigate claims of the alleged distribution of uncollected PVCs and to publish verifiable records of the safeguards put in place to prevent unauthorised access to voter cards.

It further requested that security agencies and electoral authorities review video evidence circulating online and prosecute any person found culpable of vote-buying, ballot manipulation, voter impersonation, or illegal possession of PVCs.

The group also proposed creating a transparent complaints and incident-reporting mechanism through which voters, journalists, observers, and political parties could submit evidence of electoral malpractice.

It called for a joint public briefing by INEC, the Nigeria Police Force, the State Security Service, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on measures being taken to address the allegations and safeguard the election’s integrity.

MCE urged security agencies to remain neutral throughout the collation and declaration of results and advised political parties to pursue grievances through lawful channels.

“The people of Ekiti deserve an election that reflects their genuine democratic choices and not one tainted by allegations of vote-buying, ballot manipulation, voter impersonation, or abuse of electoral materials,” the statement said.