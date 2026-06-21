The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Dayo Faduyile of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Ondo South Senatorial District by-election conducted on Saturday.

INEC Returning Officer, Gbenga Solomon-Ibileye, a Professor and Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Lokoja, announced the results on Sunday at the collation centre in Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Mr Solomon-Ibileye announced Mr Faduyile as the winner of the election, having polled the highest number of votes, 68,474.

He said Adeolu Akinwunmi of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) came second with 1,411 votes, while Adesanya Olaoluwa of Action People’s Party (APP) and Clement Funso-Nejo of Boot Party (BP) scored 213 and 70 votes respectively.

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The Returning Officer said that the total number of votes cast was 70,770, while 602 votes were rejected.

Speaking, Mutiu Agboke, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ondo State, said that the by-election was a testing ground for the 2027 general election.

Mr Agboke said that the minor hiccups observed would help the commission prepare for the forthcoming elections.

“The results of the election reflected the people’s voice, and thank God that all INEC staff who went to the riverine came back safely and no negative report anywhere,” he said.

The election was held in six local government areas: Okitipupa, Ilaje, Ese-Odo, Irele, Odigbo, and Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the by-election was conducted following the appointment of Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. (NAN)