The All Progressives Congress (APC) has swept all 10 local government areas announced so far in the Ekiti State governorship election, consolidating its lead as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continues collation of results from the state’s 16 LGAs.

The results are being announced after election officials and observers largely described Saturday’s poll as peaceful, although concerns were raised about vote-buying and some procedural irregularities.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti, Bunmi Omoseyindemi, commended security agencies and voters for the peaceful conduct of the election. Election observers corroborated him, praising the performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), while Yiaga Africa flagged inconsistencies in some electoral materials and observers reported incidents of vote-buying in parts of the state.

The results

APC’s cumulative votes from the 10 LGAs you supplied stand at 182,331 votes, while PDP has 28,777 votes and African Democratic Congress (ADC) has 6,598 votes. APC has won every declared LGA and leads by 153,554 votes across the 10 councils announced so far.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Of the 10 LGAs declared so far, APC recorded comfortable victories in all, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) finishing second in most of the councils.

In Ado Ekiti LGA, the state’s most populous council, APC polled 38,026 votes, while PDP secured 3,817 votes. ADC came third with 1,054 votes and ADP scored 171 votes.

FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATES HERE:

#EkitiDecides2026: Final results as declared by INEC (LIVE UPDATES)

APC won Ekiti West LGA with 28,258 votes. PDP followed with 3,644 votes, ADC scored 674 votes, while ADP received 105 votes.

In Oye LGA, APC secured 18,975 votes, defeating PDP, which polled 2,891 votes. ADC received 998 votes and ADP scored 82 votes.

At Ido-Osi LGA, APC garnered 17,901 votes, ahead of PDP’s 1,449 votes and ADC’s 561 votes. ADP polled 51 votes.

APC also triumphed in Ayekire/Gbonyin LGA with 17,133 votes. PDP scored 1,563 votes, ADC received 314 votes and ADP polled 55 votes.

In Ekiti South-West LGA, APC recorded 14,705 votes. PDP secured 1,800 votes, ADC scored 1,076 votes and ADP received 56 votes.

Emure LGA returned 14,325 votes for APC. PDP polled 851 votes, ADC secured 732 votes and ADP received 85 votes.

In Ise-Orun LGA, APC won with 12,908 votes, while PDP scored 1,627 votes. ADC polled 365 votes and ADP received 55 votes.

Ikere LGA produced the closest contest among the LGAs announced so far. APC polled 11,116 votes, while PDP secured 9,892 votes. ADC garnered 245 votes and ADP received 170 votes.

In Ilejemeje LGA, APC recorded 8,984 votes, ahead of PDP’s 1,243 votes and ADC’s 579 votes. ADP polled 31 votes.

The results announced so far show APC maintaining a commanding advantage as collation continues at the INEC state collation centre in Ado-Ekiti.

Six local government areas are yet to be declared before the commission announces the final outcome of the election.