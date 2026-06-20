One of the most heartwarming stories of the 2026 FIFA World Cup reached a new emotional milestone on Friday as Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha welcomed his mother to the United States ahead of his nation’s crucial Group H showdown against Uruguay.

Ana Candida Evora arrived at Miami International Airport on Friday afternoon after successfully securing a U.S. visa, paving the way for a long-awaited reunion with her son.

Evora, who travelled from Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, landed at 3:53 p.m. local time and was greeted by FIFA representatives and airport officials. Dressed in a pink shirt and wearing a broad smile, she briefly acknowledged reporters before continuing her journey to meet the son whose World Cup heroics have captured the global imagination during the tournament’s opening week.

Speaking shortly after her arrival, Evora offered a simple, heartfelt message of support: “I want to wish him good luck and a good match.”

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It remains uncertain whether she will travel to Tampa immediately, where the “Blue Sharks” have set up their World Cup base, or wait until matchday to reunite with her son ahead of Sunday’s game.

Goalkeeper Who Captured Global Attention

Vozinha’s rise from a respected veteran to a global football sensation has been one of the tournament’s most extraordinary narratives.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper produced a masterclass in Cape Verde’s opening match against Spain, making seven crucial saves to frustrate one of the tournament favourites and secure a historic 0-0 draw. The result delivered Cape Verde’s first-ever World Cup point and instantly transformed the island nation into one of the competition’s most compelling underdog stories.

Vozinha’s performance earned him the Player of the Match award and triggered an unprecedented surge in popularity. Within days, his social media following exploded from tens of thousands to millions, as football fans across the globe embraced his journey.

Emotional Spark

The story gained international traction after the final whistle against Spain. In an emotional post-match interview, the veteran goalkeeper broke down in tears as he reflected on the sacrifices his family made.

He spoke movingly about his late grandparents—who helped raise him—and the pain of knowing his mother could not travel to the United States to witness the biggest moment of his career. The interview went viral, resonating with fans, media outlets, and public figures who rallied to help facilitate his mother’s visa and travel to the World Cup.

Reunion Before Another Historic Test

As Cape Verde prepares for a decisive clash against Uruguay, Vozinha takes to the pitch knowing his mother is finally in the stands to witness it.

For a player who waited two decades for a World Cup opportunity and a nation making its debut on the global stage, this reunion represents more than just a family moment. It serves as a reminder that beyond the goals and headlines, the World Cup remains a celebration of sacrifice and human connection.

As Cape Verde continues its unlikely journey through the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Vozinha’s story has become the tournament’s most powerful symbol of that spirit.