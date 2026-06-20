Two police officers were injured after suspected assailants attacked and set ablaze the Isan Police Station in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Friday evening, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

A police officer, who spoke to this newspaper on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment on the incident, said the attack began around 6 p.m.

According to the officer, one of the injured policemen is in a coma and receiving treatment at a hospital.

He said several vehicles were destroyed during the attack, including a long bus reportedly hired by police personnel from Abuja.

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The officer added that operatives of the Police Mobile Force received information about the attack while approaching Isan from Oye and were able to repel the assailants before they could take over the community.

He further alleged that officers attached to the station fled when the attackers struck, but said security personnel had since regained control of the area and restored calm.

A visit to the station by PREMIUM TIMES showed extensive damage to the facility.

This newspaper observed that two vehicles within the police station premises were burnt, while a generator and other equipment were destroyed in the fire. Windows, doors and ceilings of the station were also damaged.

Outside the station, three additional vehicles were seen burnt.

The latest attack adds to a series of assaults on police facilities in Ekiti State in recent years. In 2016, suspected gunmen attacked the Ido-Ekiti Divisional Police Station, killing a police inspector, injuring two other officers and carting away weapons from the armoury.

During the #EndSARS protests in 2020, hoodlums also vandalised and set ablaze police facilities in parts of the state, including Ikere-Ekiti.

As of the time of filing this report, the Ekiti State Police Command had yet to issue an official statement on the incident.