In a bid to ensure a large voter turnout for Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, the police said it has adopted a multi-layered plan to protect voters during and after the election.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the election, Abayomi Shogunle, stated this on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, while speaking with journalists, and urged voters to turn out in large numbers for the poll, assuring them that they will be protected.

“I want to encourage registered voters. They should come out and vote tomorrow. Nothing will happen to them. We are calling on registered voters to come out and exercise their civic responsibility peacefully,” he said.

Mr Shogunle also called on the public to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activities to the nearest security agency or via the police emergency line at 08062335577.

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According to him, the officers are already on the ground to ensure that the exercise goes hitch-free.

“Police escort or police armed guard will also remain with those materials, as well as the INEC staff and the ad hoc staff. And very early tomorrow morning, those materials will be distributed under police escort to all the polling units in Ekiti,” he said.

“That will start very early in the morning, so that all polling units, in collaboration with INEC, we want all polling units to be set up as early as 6.37 to be ready for voting, so that casting of votes will commence at 8.30, which is the stipulated time.”

On the operational plan of the police, the police commissioner said the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has approved a plan to ensure that any attempt to disrupt or compromise the election is restrained.

He said the plan was a “multi-layered security approach,” warning trouble-makers to stay away on election day or face the wrath of the law.

Mr Shogunle said, “If voting is to start now, we are fully prepared. Everything that needs to be done has been done. And from my engagement with civil society organisations present here up to last night, we have been receiving the same assessment as our own regarding the level of confidence in security agencies to ensure the election proceeds peacefully without any incidents.

“There is a high level of confidence in security agencies among citizens and residents of Ekiti State. And also, our police officers, we just completed the training for police officers that will be taking part in this election, and they have gone back to sensitise others.

“Two important documents will guide every police action. One is the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, and the Electoral Act 2026, as amended. So those are the two important documents that will guide police actions and response to issues pertaining to this election.”

He assured that the police would remain neutral during the election.

Meanwhile, the police have imposed movement restrictions during Saturday’s election.

Ekiti State Police Spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, announced the restriction order on Friday.

Mr Abutu said the restriction would take effect from midnight (12:00 a.m.) to 6:00 p.m. and cover both intra-state and inter-state roads within Ekiti.