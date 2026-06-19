The Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, has assured Governor Peter Mbah of the local government area’s overwhelming support for the APC candidate, Ikeje Asogwa, in the Enugu North Senatorial District by-election.

Mr Ukwueze gave the assurance at the grand finale of the APC senatorial campaign on Wednesday ahead of the by-election on Saturday, 20 June. Governor Mbah was present at the campaign.

“In my remarks, I expressed profound appreciation to our leader, Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah for his demonstration of deep commitment to equity, justice and fairness in leadership by ensuring that another competent son of Igbo-Eze South LGA, Chief Ikeje Asogwa, now has the opportunity to complete the tenure of our late brother, Distinguished Senator Okey Ezea, who served diligently until his passing,” the chairman stated in a Facebook post on Thursday.

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“I assured His Excellency that the people of Igbo-Eze South fully understand and appreciate this gesture.

“Consequently, we are prepared to demonstrate our gratitude through overwhelming support for Chief Ikeje Asogwa in the forthcoming senatorial by-election.

“Beyond the by-election, our people are resolute in their commitment to the progressive vision championed by His Excellency and the All Progressives Congress, and are determined to deliver massive support for His Excellency and all APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.”

Apart from the APC campaign, Governor Mbah also commissioned the Igbo-Eze South Local Government Secretariat Complex, redesigned and reconstructed by Mr Ukwueze’s administration.

“More than a government facility, the Secretariat Complex symbolises our resolve to strengthen governance institutions, improve the working environment for public servants and create a conducive atmosphere for effective service to the people of Igbo-Eze South,” the chairman said.

“I sincerely appreciate the good people of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area for their relentless support, trust and cooperation with our administration. The enthusiasm and solidarity demonstrated yesterday further reflect a people with collective resolve to build a stronger and more prosperous society,” he added.

The two events were attended by APC leaders, stakeholders, and the APC faithful in the state.