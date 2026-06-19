The National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress’ campaign song, “On your mandate, we stand,” saying it no longer resonates with Nigerians.

Speaking on Thursday at the final campaign of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, Mr Aregbesola, a former governor of Osun State, said the song, which is often sung by supporters of President Bola Tinubu, in support of the president’s second-term bid, is outdated.

The ADC campaign rally was held in support of its candidate in Saturday’s governorship election, Dare Bejide.

Mr Bejide is one of the 14 candidates in the election. The others are the incumbent governor, Biodun Oyebanji, who is seeking reelection on the platform of the APC, Olajuyin Oyebanji (LP), Blessing Abegunde (NNPP), Samuel Akande (AAC), David Falegan (Accord), Olu Omotosho (AA), Ayodeji Ojo (ADP), Olarenwaju Anifowose (APM), Awogbemi Olaiya (APP), Praise Ayodele (PRP) and Ayodele Osinkolu (YPP).

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There are also Oluwole Oluyede (PDP), Damilola Adetunji (ZLP) and Peter Obafemi (SDP).

“On your mandate”

When one of the ADC supporters on the campaign ground raised the song, Mr Aregbesola, a former APC chieftain and one-time political ally of President Tinubu, quickly dismissed it as “obsolete.”

In response, he sang satirical songs to mock the ruling APC at the apex and subnational levels.

He told the hundreds of ADC supporters in the Yoruba language that if Saturday’s governorship election is free and fair, the ADC would emerge as the winner.

He noted that the ruling party underestimated the ADC but “we will meet on election day. They aren’t governing well. If they campaign within their family, they won’t win.”

Mr Aregbesola said that the APC governance is below par, saying “Governance is zero while their politics is A1.”

High-level ADC personalities at the campaign include the National Chair, David Mark, National Women’s leader Naomi Abel, and others.

Bejide assures of victory

During the campaign rally, the ADC candidate, Mr Bejide was presented with the party’s flag.

Addressing his supporters, the candidate promised that if he emerged as the state’s governor, Ekiti residents would not suffer basic amenities.

He urged his supporters to go home and prepare for the upcoming challenge. He said they are committed to winning, “ comparing their strength to a bulldozer that will overpower their opponents.