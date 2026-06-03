Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has said former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege is not a politician that can be trusted, accusing him of repeatedly falling out with political leaders who supported his rise in politics.

Mr Oborevwori made the remarks during an interview on Arise Television while commenting on recent political developments in Delta State and Mr Omo-Agege’s exit from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor also said Mr Omo-Agege was not a political threat in the state following his defeat in the APC Delta Central Senatorial District primary election.

According to Mr Oborevwori, party leaders were aware for months that Mr Omo-Agege was preparing to leave the APC.

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“You know I smile. Ovie Omo-Agege, I will not say, I will not use the word pretentious because we saw it coming before he left. All his people left over three months ago. So we all are aware,” he said.

The governor said Mr Omo-Agege did not consult party leaders before the primary election, unlike his own approach to seeking political support.

“That was why he was not serious in the context of the primaries because he never consulted anybody. He never consulted me. He never consulted any leaders,” he said.

Mr Oborevwori said he engaged stakeholders before seeking another term in office, adding that consultations helped strengthen consensus within his political camp.

“APC is a big party. I met with people to say, ‘Look, I want to go back for my second tenure, please.’

“But he never did that. I did that and that’s why you see that nobody even indicated interest to contest with me because we believe in this zoning arrangement,” he said.

On APC primary

The governor maintained that the APC Delta Central senatorial primary election was conducted fairly and transparently.

He said incumbent Senator Ede Dafinone, who defeated Mr Omo-Agege for the ticket, enjoys a strong reputation in Delta Central.

“Dafinone is a big name in Urhobo land because his father was a senator and he has contributed to the development of Delta State. So that legacy is there,” he said.

“We did a free and fair primary, and he lost. It’s for him to embrace because the process was transparent, very transparent. I’m a democrat.”

Mr Omo-Agege has, however, maintained that the primary election was manipulated against him.

Alleged political betrayals

Mr Oborevwori also reflected on Mr Omo-Agege’s political journey, alleging that the former deputy senate president had fallen out with several prominent politicians who played key roles in his political journey.

“This same man, I don’t like talking about people, but I need to state it here. Ovie Omo-Agege, he came into politics in 2002.

“This state made him. The people that made him, he fought them. Who made him? James Ibori made him. He left. Betrayed Ogboru. He left. Betrayed O’tega Emerhor.

“He’s not somebody that can be trusted,” the governor said.

Ochei’s resignation

Mr Oborevwori also commented on the resignation of former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly Victor Ochei from the APC.

He said he remained on good terms with Mr Ochei despite their political differences.

“Ochei is my friend. He came and told me that he’s leaving. He’s in a different party. I can’t speak on that. I will speak about my party,” he said.

“When the time comes for campaign, we will campaign. But it is sure that the people, the love they have shown to me, they will show it to my party.”

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately get Mr Omo-Agege to react to the governor’s comment.