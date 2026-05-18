The incumbent senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Ede Dafinone, defeated former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, to win the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in the district ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Dafinone was elected the APC candidate on Monday a direct primary in which party members voted in all the local government areas that make up the Delta Central Senatorial District

Mr Omo-Agege has, however, announced himself the winner of the primary, despite the APC’s declaration of Mr Dafinone as the winner.

According to a report by Punch newspaper, the Secretary of the APC National Assembly Primary Committee for Delta State, Nusa Amagbor, declared that Senator Dafinone received a total of 116,252 votes, while his opponent, Mr Omo-Agege scored a total of 3,643 votes.

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“Having satisfied all the requirements of our great party and having secured the highest number of valid votes cast in this primary, Senator Ede Dafinone is hereby declared the winner of the Delta Central Senatorial District primary election,” Mr Amagbor declared.

Punch newspaper quoted Senator Dafinone as saying that the party primary in the district was transparent, free and fair.

“Delta Central is, of course, a highly political terrain…,” the senator said.

In a Facebook post by 7:58 p.m. on Monday, Mr Omo-Agege said he won the primary election “decisively,” without mentioning the votes he scored.

“Based on collated results from all 85 wards across our 8 Local Government Areas, we have won decisively. Across the senatorial district, long open secret balloting queues stood in my favour, reflecting your overwhelming mandate and commitment to our shared vision for Delta Central and the APC.

“This outcome is a clear endorsement of our mission to strengthen the party and deliver stronger representation at the national level. I am humbled by the trust you have placed in me, and inspired by the unity, discipline, and order displayed at every ward voting centre,” he said in the Facebook post.