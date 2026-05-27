Former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has resigned from the All Progressives Congress days after losing the party’s Delta Central senatorial primary ahead of the 2027 general elections.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the incumbent senator representing Delta Central District, Ede Dafinone, defeated Mr Omo-Agege in the APC primary conducted on 18 May across the local government areas in the district.

According to the APC, Mr Dafinone secured 116,252 votes, while Mr Omo-Agege polled 3,643 votes.

Mr Omo-Agege, however, rejected the outcome and declared himself the winner of the exercise despite the party’s official declaration.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The former deputy senate president announced his resignation in a letter dated 22 May and addressed to the APC chairman of Orogun Ward 2 in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Mr Omo-Agege, who represented Delta Central in the Senate and served as Deputy President of the 9th Senate, said his decision followed consultations with his political associates and supporters.

“After reviewing recent developments within the APC in Delta State and consulting with my associates and supporters, it is clear that my political objectives and those of my constituents are better served outside the party,” he said.

Mr Omo-Agege added, “I will not remain a sitting duck in a party where I cannot advance the interests of Delta Central, Delta State and Nigeria.”

He thanked the APC for the opportunity to serve as deputy Senate president and requested that his name be removed from all party membership records and communication platforms.

The politician, however, did not disclose his next political platform or plans.

Mr Omo-Agege was the APC governorship candidate in Delta State during the 2023 general election but lost to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party.

His resignation comes on the heels of political tensions within the APC in Delta ahead of the 2027 elections.

PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday reported complaints by Senator Ned Nwoko over recent political developments within the APC in Delta State. Mr Nwoko alleged that the party reneged on an earlier promise to hand him an automatic ticket for the 2027 election.

Mr Omo-Agege has remained one of the most influential political figures in Delta Central and the Urhobo political landscape since leaving office as deputy senate president in 2023.

Before joining the APC, he was elected senator under the Labour Party platform in 2015, then defected to the APC later that year.