The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has approved waiver for former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege to contest the Delta Central senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.

It also approved a waiver for former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, to contest the Delta North senatorial seat.

The party said the decision followed the formal defection of both leaders from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the NDC.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Osa Director.

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The NDC described Messrs Omo-Agege and Ochei as experienced political leaders whose entry into the party would strengthen its structure and electoral prospects in Delta.

According to the statement, the waivers were granted in recognition of their leadership experience, political influence and commitment to democratic governance and service to the people.

The party expressed confidence that both politicians possess the capacity and grassroots support required to provide effective representation for the people of Delta Central and Delta North senatorial districts.

The NDC also assured the new entrants of a credible, inclusive and people-oriented platform to pursue their political aspirations and contribute to national development.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to internal democracy, transparency, inclusion and the collective goal of building a better Delta and Nigeria.

Messrs Omo-Agege and Ochei’s recent resignation from the APC has heightened the crisis within the party in Delta.

(NAN)