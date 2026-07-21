The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has called on Nigerians to strengthen support for breastfeeding by creating enabling environments for mothers at home, in communities, healthcare facilities and workplaces.

The ministry made the call in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by its Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations, Ado Bako, ahead of the 2026 World Breastfeeding Week.

The global event, observed annually from 1 to 7 August, will be commemorated this year under the theme, “Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life: Strengthen What Works.”

Mr Bako said the theme highlights the need to build on proven strategies that have improved breastfeeding practices while advancing better nutrition, food security and poverty reduction.

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He described breastfeeding as the foundation of lifelong health, noting that it provides optimal nutrition for infants, strengthens immunity and supports healthy brain development.

“Breastfeeding supports healthy brain development, improves child survival and contributes significantly to human capital development and national productivity,” he said.

Mr Bako added that promoting and protecting breastfeeding also reduced healthcare costs, while advancing food security and social equity.

The ministry emphasises that every mother deserves the support needed to breastfeed successfully.

“Families, healthcare providers, employers, communities and policymakers all have critical roles in ensuring that breastfeeding mothers receive adequate care, encouragement and workplace support,” he said.

Mr Bako reiterated the ministry’s recommendations on optimal infant feeding practices, including early initiation of breastfeeding within one hour of birth and exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life.

He also emphasised the introduction of appropriate complementary foods from six months, while continuing breastfeeding up to two years old or beyond.

He noted that breastmilk remained the ideal food for infants because it was safe, readily available, affordable and hygienic, while providing the first line of protection against many common childhood illnesses.

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According to him, increased breastfeeding also helps families avoid the high financial burden associated with infant formula and preventable diseases.

Mr Bako said activities lined up for the 2026 World Breastfeeding Week would be held nationwide and include a national commemoration on 3 August.

Other activities, he said, include a media conference by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, community outreach programmes among others.

He called on Nigerians to support mothers in breastfeeding according to national recommendations.

“Collective action to protect, promote and support breastfeeding is an investment in healthier children, stronger families and a more prosperous Nigeria,” Mr Bako said. (NAN)