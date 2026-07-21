The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has donated N2 billion to the Abia State Government to support the development of Akwete fabric, a prestigious hand-woven textile indigenous to the Akwete community in Abia.

The First Lady made the donation on Tuesday during her visit to the state to celebrate and promote the historic Akwete weaving heritage in Ukwa East Local Government Area of the state.

She explained that the gesture was to support the development of the Akwete production site, aiming to create more jobs and boost the state’s economy.

She added that the donation would support the Abia State Government’s efforts to preserve the centuries-old craft and ensure its sustainability for future generations.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

She praised the uniqueness and richness of Akwete fabric, crafted on vertical looms by women in Abia using cotton, raffia, and silk, and famous for its vibrant colours and intricate geometric motifs.

“I am in awe of all the richness of what the Akwete fabrics stand for.

‎”I love traditional outfits because our tradition, our culture, tells us who we are. The moment we lose that, we won’t remember where we come from.

“The craft was transferred from generation to generation. It is a sacred craft done with love, patience, and endurance.

“The tradition of the Akwete handmade fabric is dear to the hearts of the women who make it, and they should be encouraged to pass it on to the next generation,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu encouraged the younger generation to embrace their culture, particularly cultural attire that connects the young with the older generation.

‎According to her, people should be proud of their cultural heritage and wear traditional African attire with pride.

“We should not let our children forget that.

“To the women of Akwete, I heard your cry. I am here to announce to all Nigerians and the Igbo people that it is time to take Akwete fabric to the national stage.

“Therefore, all the notable sons and daughters of Igbo land should rise to preserve this culture. On my part, I am donating N2 billion for the project,” the First Lady said.

She promised Governor Alex Otti that if President Bola Tinubu wins the 2027 presidential election for a second term, she would wear a wrapper and “buba” made from Akwete for the inauguration.

Gov Otti’s remarks

Responding, Mr Otti and his wife, Priscilla, thanked the First Lady for the gesture, saying, “It will significantly transform Akwete fabric production in the state”.

He described the visit to the state as timely and significant for preserving the indigenous craft.

Mr Otti noted that the Abia State Government had been engaging with the Akwete weaving community since 2023 to reposition the industry for greater economic value.

The governor said the state government was working to remove barriers limiting the growth of the centuries-old craft, while embracing technology to improve production and competitiveness in the global market.

He praised President Bola Tinubu for implementing economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market.

The senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe, described the women who weave the fabric as the bedrock of the community.

“Today we celebrate the ingenuity of the women in this area, and I would like to be part of the construction of the weaving centre,” Mr Abaribe said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Abia Council of Traditional Rulers conferred the traditional title of “Ugo Nwanyi Abia” (the Pride of Abia Women) on the first lady in recognition of her “generosity, care and motherly roles to all Nigerian women”.