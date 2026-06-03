No fewer than 350 golfers are to battle for laurels in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, as the 2026 edition of Ibom Open Golf Tournament gets underway.

Usenobong Akpabio, the Organising Committee Chairman, said in Uyo on Tuesday that the tournament would hold between 4 June and 7 June.

Mr Akpabio said that the tournament provided a platform for participants to seek greater achievements in golfing.

He said that the tournament promised to be unique, saying, “one of our sponsors, Uganda Air, has promised a business class return ticket for winners”.

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The chairman said that the tournament had attracted more participation because of the success recorded in 2025 edition.

“We were targeting 300 participants, but in just one week, we had about 350 registrants. We still have people seeking to be part of the tournament,” he said.

Mr Akpabio further said that about 40 trophies would be won in different categories during the four-day event

Speaking during the briefing, the Captain, Ibom Golf and Country Club, Isuah Archibong, said that the tournament had become one of the vehicles in driving the Akwa Ibom Government’s ARISE Agenda.

Mr Archibong thanked Ship Afrika for sponsoring the event in the past three years, saying, “this event is showcasing Akwa Ibom as a golf destination”

Ubong Ekwere, the Representative of Ship Afrika, said that the essence of the event was to promote tourism, and accelerate economic growth in the state.

“Sponsoring this tournament is our company’s corporate social responsibility to the state and the nation at large.

He thanked other sponsors and partners for their efforts towards sustaining the tournament over the years.

(NAN)