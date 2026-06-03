The Nigeria Police Force in Akwa Ibom State says it has uncovered a suspected illegal firearms manufacturing and repair network in the state, leading to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of several guns and fabrication tools.

Police operatives from the newly established Violent Crime Response Unit carried out the operation during raids in Okobo and Eket local government areas of Akwa Ibom.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Timfon John, said the operation followed credible intelligence on locations allegedly used for local fabrication, servicing and repair of firearms.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said the raids were conducted in the early hours of Tuesday as part of the command’s ongoing efforts to curb the proliferation of illegal arms and violent crimes.

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According to the statement, the police recovered three English-made double-barrel guns, two English-made single-barrel guns and 10 locally fabricated single-barrel guns.

Other items recovered include four iron barrels allegedly used in gun fabrication, two gas cylinders, two toolboxes containing implements used for the construction and repair of firearms, and one live cartridge.

“The recovered items strongly indicate the existence of an illegal firearms fabrication and maintenance network operating within the affected areas,” the police said.

Suspects arrested

The police identified the arrested suspects as Effiong Ekpenyong, 39, and Godwin Nduaesa, 78.

The command said investigations were ongoing to determine the extent of their involvement and identify other suspected members of the network.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Baba Azare, said the command remained committed to dismantling illegal arms manufacturing and trafficking syndicates.

He noted that the proliferation of firearms continues to fuel crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, cult-related violence and communal clashes.

PREMIUM TIMES in March reported how the police in Akwa Ibom raided a gun fabrication shop in Uyo, the state capital.