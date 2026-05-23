Some residents of Nigeria’s South-east are currently facing temporary blackout after the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) announced the shutdown of its vending platforms.

EEDC is the electricity distribution company which, through its subsidiaries, serves the five South-eastern states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states.

The EEDC spokesperson, Emeka Ezeh, said in a statement on Friday that the shutdown of the vending platform followed a major system upgrade of its facility which began on Friday.

Mr Ezeh said the company’s vending platform was shut down from 6:00 p.m. for postpaid customers, while that of prepaid customers would be shut down at 12 a.m. on Saturday.

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“Consequently, customers will be unable to make payments, recharge prepaid meters, or purchase energy tokens during this period. Normal services are expected to resume by 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, 24th May 2026,” he said.

“The exercise forms part of the company’s ongoing commitment to leveraging technology to improve operational efficiency and deliver a more convenient, seamless, and customer-focused service experience,” the spokesperson stated.

Mr Ezeh stressed that the shutdown would affect customers of EEDC’s subsidiary distribution companies.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that before now the EEDC primarily distributed power across South-eastern Nigeria.

But recently, the electricity firm allowed its subsidiaries to take over power distribution in the five states in the region.

While Mainpower distributes power in Enugu, FirstPower operates in Anambra, and TransPower works in Imo State.

NewEra took over power distribution in Abia, while EastLand operates in Ebonyi State.