Airtel Africa Plc has announced a change in its registered office address in London, calling on stakeholders to take note of the change and update their records accordingly.

The company announced the change in a statement posted on NGX Group and signed by its secretary, Simon O’Hara, on Friday.

According to the telecommunications giant, which operates in 14 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, it has abandoned its registered office address at 53-54 Grosvenor Street, London, W1K 3HU, United Kingdom.

The company said its new registered address in London is at 15 Davies Street, London, W1K 3DE, United Kingdom.

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“Airtel Africa announces that its registered office address has changed from: 53-54 Grosvenor Street, London, W1K 3HU, United Kingdom to 15 Davies Street, London, W1K 3DE, United Kingdom,” Airtel Africa stated.

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Airtel Africa, which provides services ranging from mobile voice, data services, and mobile money services to its customers, added that all other contact details, including phone numbers and email addresses about the company and its London operations, will remain the same.

“All other contact details, including phone numbers and email addresses, will remain the same. Stakeholders are requested to take note of this change and update their records accordingly,” the company said.