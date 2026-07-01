Nigerian actress Clarion Chukwurah has urged President Bola Tinubu to direct immediate attention to bolstering vigilante groups rather than pursuing state police as a remedy for the country’s escalating insecurity.

Adding her voice to the national security debate, the actress, in an open letter posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday, told the President that state policing was not currently the solution to the security crisis gripping the nation.

She urged Mr Tinubu and his administration to redirect part of the N500bn deducted from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) revenue for May 2026 towards a national security emergency intervention fund to support community self-defence.

The Punch newspaper reported on 19 June that the federal government (FG) made the deduction before distributing that month’s revenue among the FG, states, and local government councils (LGAs).

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The 61-year-old said: “Mr President, please, direct the use of a part of the billions of the national security emergency intervention fund to support community self-defence through vigilantes who are given the capacity to bear arms and protect their communities.

“We know that only cowards kidnap children for money, and keep a two-year-old child in captivity in the forest to endure rainfall, poor nutrition, heat, and mosquitoes. Kidnapping has thrived in Nigeria because the kidnappers, neighbourhood informants, and complicit police officers know that the victims are powerless and helpless.”

More appeal

The Anambra-born actress further urged Mr Tinubu to fund vigilante groups so they can help schools employ armed security personnel to protect children and teachers.

She argued that by establishing this immediate line of defence in every community before deploying state police, the President would replace the perception of indifference in his leadership with one of compassion.

The Dramatic Arts graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) commended Mr Tinubu for risking his freedom in defence of democracy in Nigeria during the military era.

She also praised the President for his efforts to facilitate the creation of state police to combat insecurity nationwide.

“Sir, we know the process that will lead to its actual full-scale operations in every state will take at least one to two years, especially in extending its operations into the villages in the rural states where the activities of kidnappers are overwhelming and require an immediate, urgent solution.

“Sadly, your government is facing internal political pressure, external political interference, and its own corrupt, dispassionate, and shadow-boxing ideas on the issue of combating widespread poverty due to mass unemployment, which is mostly responsible for growing crime in Nigeria,” said the actress, known for her role in “Money Power.”

“No progress”

She also disclosed that insecurity has stalled any meaningful progress in the nation.

The actress further blamed the current economic crisis for driving millions of Nigerians into poverty.

“Sir, the average Nigerian living in poverty does not believe that you are the enemy, or understand that there are challenges your government has to face.

“This is why I have chosen to make this plea, because there cannot be any meaningful progress in the current state of Nigeria, crippled by insecurity and poverty, from the present economic crisis, no matter how well-meaning your intentions are.”

Chukwurah’s appeal to Mr Tinubu comes as opposition politicians mount growing pressure to suspend the State Police Bill until after the 2027 general elections. PREMIUM TIMES reported that among the voices calling for a pause is the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi.