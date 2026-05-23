Super Eagles defender Ola Aina, could make his long awaited return for Nottingham Forest after head coach Vitor Pereira confirmed the Super Eagles defender has resumed training ahead of the club’s final Premier League fixture against AFC Bournemouth.

The Nigerian international has been sidelined since 30 April after sustaining an injury during Forest’s narrow 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in the UEFA Europa League semi-final.

Aina lasted only 75 minutes in that encounter before limping off with a knock, and the versatile full back has not featured for Forest since then.

His absence was badly felt almost immediately. Without one of their most reliable defensive performers this season, Forest collapsed to a heavy 4-0 defeat at Villa Park in the return leg as Aston Villa marched on to eventually win the competition.

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The injury came at a difficult moment for Forest, who have spent most of the campaign battling to preserve their Premier League status in a turbulent season that saw the club change managers multiple times before Pereira steadied the ship.

Since arriving at the City Ground, the Portuguese tactician has overseen a remarkable turnaround, dragging Forest away from deeper relegation trouble and restoring stability to a side that had looked vulnerable earlier in the season.

Now, with survival already secured, Forest head into Sunday’s clash against Bournemouth with far less pressure hanging over them.

However, Pereira insists the club still wants to finish strongly, even if caution will remain the priority regarding injured players.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss revealed Aina had returned to grass training but stopped short of confirming whether the defender would feature against Bournemouth.

“Murillo stays without training with the team. Ola (Aina) started today on the pitch,” Pereira said in comments published on Nottingham Forest’s official website.

“I think Dan (Ndoye) has worked two times with the team, but we will see. I think that is all.

“We are in a moment of the season where we can’t take risks because this is a game we want to win.

“It’s not a final or a game to decide big things. Of course we want to win the game, we want three points and finish in the positions in the table.

“We will do everything to get a good result, but it is not possible to take risks at this moment.”

Aina has been one of Forest’s standout performers this season, delivering consistency, athleticism and tactical flexibility across both full-back positions. His aggressive pressing, recovery pace and ability to support attacks have made him a key figure for both club and country.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth head into the game with greater motivation, as Andoni Iraola’s side still retain an outside chance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

The Cherries will also be desperate to complete a league double over Forest after securing a convincing 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season.