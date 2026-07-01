The Nigerian Army has declared 104 soldiers attached to the 162 Amphibious Battalion along the Mandara–Buratai Road in Borno State as deserters after they went missing with their service rifles following a deadly terror attack on their base early June.
PREMIUM TIMES reported on 5 June that insurgents suspected to be members of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), launched an overnight attack on the soldiers at their base. Sources said the terrorists took advantage of heavy rainfall and poor visibility to launch the assault, killing some soldiers.
The army confirmed the attack, clarifying that those killed include five soldiers and three members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).
Missing soldiers
According to an army document obtained by Sahara Reporters, the soldiers allegedly absconded from their duty post on 5 June, with their personal weapons after terrorists attacked their location.
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The military signal, signed by a lieutenant, FI Ndubuisi, stated that Idris Mohammed, a staff sergeant and 103 others “absconded from their place of deployment to an unknown destination” with their personal weapons after Boko Haram or ISWAP terrorists attacked their base.
“In view of the foregoing, I am directed to respectfully affirm to you that said soldiers are yet to report back for duty and are hereby declared deserter(s),” the signal stated.
Military sources told Sahara Reporters that military formations nationwide have been notified to apprehend and hand over the affected personnel found within their areas of responsibility. They added that the bank accounts of the 104 soldiers have been frozen pending their arrest.
According to the document, those declared deserters comprise one staff sergeant, three sergeants, seven corporals, 38 lance corporals and 55 privates.
As of the time of the report, the army had not issued an official public statement on the declaration of the 104 soldiers as deserters. Army spokesperson Appolonia Anele, a colonel, could not be reached as she didn’t respond to calls and messages seeking comment on the matter.
The full list
|
S/N
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Service Number
|
1
|
Staff Sergeant
|
Idris Mohammed
|
98NA/46/1906
|
2
|
Sergeant
|
Omotoyinbo Samuel
|
04NA/55/0901
|
3
|
Sergeant
|
Oyinbo John
|
09NA/64/5990
|
4
|
Sergeant
|
Folorunsho Michael
|
03NA/53/1791
|
5
|
Corporal
|
Onumaru Felix
|
12NA/68/6732
|
6
|
Corporal
|
Adenekan Amos
|
13NA/70/8004
|
7
|
Corporal
|
Basiru Garba
|
13NA/70/7338
|
8
|
Corporal
|
Fatoki Olusegun
|
13NA/70/6585
|
9
|
Corporal
|
Abu Mohammed
|
13NA/70/3372
|
10
|
Corporal
|
Emmanuel Moses
|
14NA/71/12704
|
11
|
Corporal
|
Aminu Bello
|
15NA/73/0416
|
12
|
Lance Corporal
|
Abdullahi Kamalu
|
12NA/68/6096
|
13
|
Lance Corporal
|
Adeniyi Kehinde
|
12NA/68/6985
|
14
|
Lance Corporal
|
Oko Michael
|
15NA/74/4413
|
15
|
Lance Corporal
|
Modey Ernest
|
15NA/74/3728
|
16
|
Lance Corporal
|
Usman Abdulazeez
|
15NA/74/4063
|
17
|
Lance Corporal
|
Adamu Hassan
|
16NA/75/4906
|
18
|
Lance Corporal
|
Mohammed Abdulrahman
|
16NA/75/3182
|
19
|
Lance Corporal
|
Onengiye Gabriel
|
17NA/76/3028
|
20
|
Lance Corporal
|
Hassan
|
17NA/76/3895
|
21
|
Lance Corporal
|
Ator Desmond
|
17NA/76/3971
|
22
|
Lance Corporal
|
Ibrahim Mubarak
|
17NA/76/3860
|
23
|
Lance Corporal
|
Rutai Ubale
|
17NA/76/4391
|
24
|
Lance Corporal
|
Musa Abdullahi
|
17NA/76/5351
|
25
|
Lance Corporal
|
Abayomi Sunday
|
17NA/76/5419
|
26
|
Lance Corporal
|
Mathias Clement
|
17NA/76/5578
|
27
|
Lance Corporal
|
Buhari Idris
|
17NA/76/5343
|
28
|
Lance Corporal
|
Bulama Mukhtar
|
17NA/76/1750
|
29
|
Lance Corporal
|
Isah Mukaila
|
17NA/76/4807
|
30
|
Lance Corporal
|
Jamilu Aliyu
|
17NA/76/5093
|
31
|
Lance Corporal
|
Ali Abdullahi
|
17NA/76/5112
|
32
|
Lance Corporal
|
Yusuf Saidu
|
17NA/76/5251
|
33
|
Lance Corporal
|
Abdullahi Garba
|
17NA/76/3665
|
34
|
Lance Corporal
|
Mubarak Aliyu
|
17NA/76/5658
|
35
|
Lance Corporal
|
Awa Micheal
|
17NA/76/0128
|
36
|
Lance Corporal
|
Aliyu Musa
|
17NA/76/1975
|
37
|
Lance Corporal
|
Onikoyi Lawal
|
19NA/78/0839
|
38
|
Lance Corporal
|
Sambo Abdulrahman
|
19NA/78/1758
|
39
|
Lance Corporal
|
Olorundare Azeez
|
19NA/78/2229
|
40
|
Lance Corporal
|
Shuaibu Ibrahim
|
19NA/78/2815
|
41
|
Lance Corporal
|
Muhammed Adamu
|
19NA/78/2628
|
42
|
Lance Corporal
|
Ibrahim Abdulaziz
|
19NA/78/3579
|
43
|
Lance Corporal
|
Samuel Alexander
|
20NA/79/1063
|
44
|
Lance Corporal
|
Nazeem Mahmud
|
20NA/79/4577
|
45
|
Lance Corporal
|
Ahmed Shuaibu
|
20NA/79/4450
|
46
|
Lance Corporal
|
Tamini James
|
20NA/79/2496
|
47
|
Lance Corporal
|
Abdulrazaq Salisu
|
20NA/79/2715
|
48
|
Lance Corporal
|
Tijani Adamu
|
20NA/79/3164
|
49
|
Lance Corporal
|
Gambo Rabiu
|
20NA/79/4485
|
50
|
Private
|
Saliu Sueliman
|
21NA/80/0560
|
51
|
Private
|
Musa Lucky
|
21NA/80/1598
|
52
|
Private
|
Mustapha Muhammed
|
21NA/80/2482
|
53
|
Private
|
Ayuba Rimanshong
|
21NA/80/3077
|
54
|
Private
|
Tijjani Mohammed
|
21NA/80/3239
|
55
|
Private
|
Jibrin Danladi
|
21NA/80/5705
|
56
|
Private
|
Edwin Friday
|
21NA/80/2256
|
57
|
Private
|
Abdullahi Tanko
|
21NA/80/4391
|
58
|
Private
|
Muhammed Lawan
|
21NA/80/4899
|
59
|
Private
|
Samotu Musa
|
21NA/80/0980
|
60
|
Private
|
John Samaila
|
21NA/80/4828
|
61
|
Private
|
Adebayo Monday
|
21NA/80/1581
|
62
|
Private
|
Silas Gibson
|
21NA/80/2718
|
63
|
Private
|
Aliyu Mamman
|
21NA/80/4831
|
64
|
Private
|
Bright Precious
|
21NA/80/5749
|
65
|
Private
|
Alkasim Maharaz
|
21NA/81/8880
|
66
|
Private
|
James Naphtali
|
21NA/81/6958
|
67
|
Private
|
Umar Taufeeq
|
21NA/81/10018
|
68
|
Private
|
Buhari Sani
|
21NA/81/10508
|
69
|
Private
|
Oleka Isaac
|
21NA/81/7686
|
70
|
Private
|
Ibrahim Mathew
|
21NA/81/10418
|
71
|
Private
|
Abubakar Idris
|
22NA/82/3494
|
72
|
Private
|
Yahaya Yusuf
|
22NA/82/3834
|
73
|
Private
|
Ibrahim Mohammed
|
22NA/82/2183
|
74
|
Private
|
Sabiu Muktar
|
22NA/82/2101
|
75
|
Private
|
Babangida John
|
22NA/83/10713
|
76
|
Private
|
Danjuma Ali
|
22NA/83/10284
|
77
|
Private
|
Mas’ud Ismail
|
22NA/83/11257
|
78
|
Private
|
Ahmed Abubakar
|
22NA/83/11381
|
79
|
Private
|
Sulaiman Musa
|
22NA/83/11662
|
80
|
Private
|
Saad Auwal
|
22NA/83/11685
|
81
|
Private
|
Abubakar Yusuf
|
22NA/83/6787
|
82
|
Private
|
Adamu Mohammed
|
22NA/83/7382
|
83
|
Private
|
Umar Sulaiman
|
22NA/83/7654
|
84
|
Private
|
Mahmud Saifullahi
|
22NA/83/8278
|
85
|
Private
|
Ebe Gideon
|
22NA/83/8346
|
86
|
Private
|
Abdulrahman Aliyu
|
22NA/83/8829
|
87
|
Private
|
Yarima Atiku
|
22NA/83/9767
|
88
|
Private
|
Idris Mustapha
|
22NA/83/6095
|
89
|
Private
|
Garzali Suleiman
|
23NA/84/5681
|
90
|
Private
|
Aliyu Abdullahamed
|
23NA/85/11771
|
91
|
Private
|
David Wisdom
|
23NA/85/11990
|
92
|
Private
|
Nikodemon Victor
|
23NA/85/12310
|
93
|
Private
|
Kazeem Lukman
|
23NA/85/8298
|
94
|
Private
|
Pinon Yunana
|
23NA/85/9525
|
95
|
Private
|
Haladu Isah
|
23NA/85/1021
|
96
|
Private
|
Abubakar Abdullahi
|
23NA/85/11366
|
97
|
Private
|
Friday Justine
|
23NA/85/11721
|
98
|
Private
|
Selim Lawan
|
23NA/85/12512
|
99
|
Private
|
Azaka Samuel
|
23NA/85/7240
|
100
|
Private
|
Zakari Aminu
|
24NA/86/4203
|
101
|
Private
|
Sufianu Bello
|
24NA/86/4934
|
102
|
Private
|
Abba Miko
|
24NA/86/5198
|
103
|
Private
|
Lawal Mubarak
|
24NA/87/6647
|
104
|
Private
|
Isiya Musa
|
24NA/87/8279