The Nigerian Army has declared 104 soldiers attached to the 162 Amphibious Battalion along the Mandara–Buratai Road in Borno State as deserters after they went missing with their service rifles following a deadly terror attack on their base early June.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on 5 June that insurgents suspected to be members of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), launched an overnight attack on the soldiers at their base. Sources said the terrorists took advantage of heavy rainfall and poor visibility to launch the assault, killing some soldiers.

The army confirmed the attack, clarifying that those killed include five soldiers and three members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

Missing soldiers

According to an army document obtained by Sahara Reporters, the soldiers allegedly absconded from their duty post on 5 June, with their personal weapons after terrorists attacked their location.

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The military signal, signed by a lieutenant, FI Ndubuisi, stated that Idris Mohammed, a staff sergeant and 103 others “absconded from their place of deployment to an unknown destination” with their personal weapons after Boko Haram or ISWAP terrorists attacked their base.

“In view of the foregoing, I am directed to respectfully affirm to you that said soldiers are yet to report back for duty and are hereby declared deserter(s),” the signal stated.

Military sources told Sahara Reporters that military formations nationwide have been notified to apprehend and hand over the affected personnel found within their areas of responsibility. They added that the bank accounts of the 104 soldiers have been frozen pending their arrest.

According to the document, those declared deserters comprise one staff sergeant, three sergeants, seven corporals, 38 lance corporals and 55 privates.

As of the time of the report, the army had not issued an official public statement on the declaration of the 104 soldiers as deserters. Army spokesperson Appolonia Anele, a colonel, could not be reached as she didn’t respond to calls and messages seeking comment on the matter.

The full list

S/N Rank Name Service Number 1 Staff Sergeant Idris Mohammed 98NA/46/1906 2 Sergeant Omotoyinbo Samuel 04NA/55/0901 3 Sergeant Oyinbo John 09NA/64/5990 4 Sergeant Folorunsho Michael 03NA/53/1791 5 Corporal Onumaru Felix 12NA/68/6732 6 Corporal Adenekan Amos 13NA/70/8004 7 Corporal Basiru Garba 13NA/70/7338 8 Corporal Fatoki Olusegun 13NA/70/6585 9 Corporal Abu Mohammed 13NA/70/3372 10 Corporal Emmanuel Moses 14NA/71/12704 11 Corporal Aminu Bello 15NA/73/0416 12 Lance Corporal Abdullahi Kamalu 12NA/68/6096 13 Lance Corporal Adeniyi Kehinde 12NA/68/6985 14 Lance Corporal Oko Michael 15NA/74/4413 15 Lance Corporal Modey Ernest 15NA/74/3728 16 Lance Corporal Usman Abdulazeez 15NA/74/4063 17 Lance Corporal Adamu Hassan 16NA/75/4906 18 Lance Corporal Mohammed Abdulrahman 16NA/75/3182 19 Lance Corporal Onengiye Gabriel 17NA/76/3028 20 Lance Corporal Hassan 17NA/76/3895 21 Lance Corporal Ator Desmond 17NA/76/3971 22 Lance Corporal Ibrahim Mubarak 17NA/76/3860 23 Lance Corporal Rutai Ubale 17NA/76/4391 24 Lance Corporal Musa Abdullahi 17NA/76/5351 25 Lance Corporal Abayomi Sunday 17NA/76/5419 26 Lance Corporal Mathias Clement 17NA/76/5578 27 Lance Corporal Buhari Idris 17NA/76/5343 28 Lance Corporal Bulama Mukhtar 17NA/76/1750 29 Lance Corporal Isah Mukaila 17NA/76/4807 30 Lance Corporal Jamilu Aliyu 17NA/76/5093 31 Lance Corporal Ali Abdullahi 17NA/76/5112 32 Lance Corporal Yusuf Saidu 17NA/76/5251 33 Lance Corporal Abdullahi Garba 17NA/76/3665 34 Lance Corporal Mubarak Aliyu 17NA/76/5658 35 Lance Corporal Awa Micheal 17NA/76/0128 36 Lance Corporal Aliyu Musa 17NA/76/1975 37 Lance Corporal Onikoyi Lawal 19NA/78/0839 38 Lance Corporal Sambo Abdulrahman 19NA/78/1758 39 Lance Corporal Olorundare Azeez 19NA/78/2229 40 Lance Corporal Shuaibu Ibrahim 19NA/78/2815 41 Lance Corporal Muhammed Adamu 19NA/78/2628 42 Lance Corporal Ibrahim Abdulaziz 19NA/78/3579 43 Lance Corporal Samuel Alexander 20NA/79/1063 44 Lance Corporal Nazeem Mahmud 20NA/79/4577 45 Lance Corporal Ahmed Shuaibu 20NA/79/4450 46 Lance Corporal Tamini James 20NA/79/2496 47 Lance Corporal Abdulrazaq Salisu 20NA/79/2715 48 Lance Corporal Tijani Adamu 20NA/79/3164 49 Lance Corporal Gambo Rabiu 20NA/79/4485 50 Private Saliu Sueliman 21NA/80/0560 51 Private Musa Lucky 21NA/80/1598 52 Private Mustapha Muhammed 21NA/80/2482 53 Private Ayuba Rimanshong 21NA/80/3077 54 Private Tijjani Mohammed 21NA/80/3239 55 Private Jibrin Danladi 21NA/80/5705 56 Private Edwin Friday 21NA/80/2256 57 Private Abdullahi Tanko 21NA/80/4391 58 Private Muhammed Lawan 21NA/80/4899 59 Private Samotu Musa 21NA/80/0980 60 Private John Samaila 21NA/80/4828 61 Private Adebayo Monday 21NA/80/1581 62 Private Silas Gibson 21NA/80/2718 63 Private Aliyu Mamman 21NA/80/4831 64 Private Bright Precious 21NA/80/5749 65 Private Alkasim Maharaz 21NA/81/8880 66 Private James Naphtali 21NA/81/6958 67 Private Umar Taufeeq 21NA/81/10018 68 Private Buhari Sani 21NA/81/10508 69 Private Oleka Isaac 21NA/81/7686 70 Private Ibrahim Mathew 21NA/81/10418 71 Private Abubakar Idris 22NA/82/3494 72 Private Yahaya Yusuf 22NA/82/3834 73 Private Ibrahim Mohammed 22NA/82/2183 74 Private Sabiu Muktar 22NA/82/2101 75 Private Babangida John 22NA/83/10713 76 Private Danjuma Ali 22NA/83/10284 77 Private Mas’ud Ismail 22NA/83/11257 78 Private Ahmed Abubakar 22NA/83/11381 79 Private Sulaiman Musa 22NA/83/11662 80 Private Saad Auwal 22NA/83/11685 81 Private Abubakar Yusuf 22NA/83/6787 82 Private Adamu Mohammed 22NA/83/7382 83 Private Umar Sulaiman 22NA/83/7654 84 Private Mahmud Saifullahi 22NA/83/8278 85 Private Ebe Gideon 22NA/83/8346 86 Private Abdulrahman Aliyu 22NA/83/8829 87 Private Yarima Atiku 22NA/83/9767 88 Private Idris Mustapha 22NA/83/6095 89 Private Garzali Suleiman 23NA/84/5681 90 Private Aliyu Abdullahamed 23NA/85/11771 91 Private David Wisdom 23NA/85/11990 92 Private Nikodemon Victor 23NA/85/12310 93 Private Kazeem Lukman 23NA/85/8298 94 Private Pinon Yunana 23NA/85/9525 95 Private Haladu Isah 23NA/85/1021 96 Private Abubakar Abdullahi 23NA/85/11366 97 Private Friday Justine 23NA/85/11721 98 Private Selim Lawan 23NA/85/12512 99 Private Azaka Samuel 23NA/85/7240 100 Private Zakari Aminu 24NA/86/4203 101 Private Sufianu Bello 24NA/86/4934 102 Private Abba Miko 24NA/86/5198 103 Private Lawal Mubarak 24NA/87/6647 104 Private Isiya Musa 24NA/87/8279