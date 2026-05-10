Arsenal moved a step closer to winning the Premier League title on Sunday after a dramatic 1-0 victory away to West Ham United.

The result in the fiery London derby is a welcome one for Nigerian internationals Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina, who officially secured top-flight survival with Nottingham Forest.

The tense London derby appeared destined for a draw before Belgian forward Leandro Trossard struck in the closing stages to hand Arsenal a crucial victory in their pursuit of a first league title since 2004.

The decisive moment arrived after more than 80 minutes of frustration for Mikel Arteta’s side, with Trossard finding the breakthrough to restore Arsenal’s five-point lead at the top of the table.

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West Ham thought they had rescued a late equaliser in dramatic fashion, but the goal was eventually ruled out following a VAR review for a foul on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

The decision proved decisive not only in the title race but also in the relegation battle.

West Ham remain trapped in the drop zone, while the result all but confirmed the Premier League survival of Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Crystal Palace.

Forest secured a valuable 1-1 draw against Newcastle United F.C. after Elliot Anderson scored a dramatic 88th-minute equaliser.

Awoniyi featured for 73 minutes for Forest before being substituted, while Aina remained unavailable due to injury.

The point moved Forest seven points clear of the relegation zone with two matches remaining, and Arsenal’s victory over West Ham later guaranteed their safety mathematically.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa F.C. suffered a setback in their push for UEFA Champions League qualification after being held to a 2-2 draw by already relegated Burnley.

Villa remain fifth, four points above sixth-placed AFC Bournemouth with two games left in the season.

In another Premier League fixture, Crystal Palace F.C. twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against Everton.