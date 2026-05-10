Rangers International moved within touching distance of a record-equalling ninth Nigeria Premier Football League title after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bendel Insurance on Sunday, while closest challengers Rivers United stayed firmly in the race with a dramatic away win against Wikki Tourists.

With one match remaining, Rangers lead the table on 65 points, one ahead of Rivers United on 64.

The Flying Antelopes took an early lead in Enugu through veteran striker Godwin Obaje, who scored in the 15th minute to give the hosts the perfect momentum they sought.

However, Alex Oweilayefa restored parity for Bendel Insurance in the 41st minute, ensuring the sides went into the break level.

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Knowing only victory would keep their title ambitions fully in their hands, Rangers intensified the pressure after the restart and eventually found the winner in the 65th minute from the penalty spot.

The victory leaves Rangers on the brink of another historic league triumph. Only Enyimba have previously won the Nigerian top flight nine times.

Rivers United, meanwhile, refused to allow Rangers to begin celebrations just yet.

George Finidi’s men came from behind twice in Bauchi before sealing a dramatic 3-2 victory in the 85th minute against Wikki Tourists to keep the title race alive heading into the final day.

Despite the pressure from Rivers United, Rangers still hold a major advantage due to their superior goal difference. The Enugu side currently boasts a +19 goal difference compared to Rivers United’s +10, meaning a victory in their final game would guarantee the title regardless of Rivers’ result.

Under coach Finidi George this season, defensive organisation has become a defining feature of the team, with Rivers conceding only 29 goals before this round of matches, but scoring a basketful of goals will matter more on the final day.

Other results

Elsewhere, defending champions Remo Stars boosted their survival hopes after coming from behind to defeat Bayelsa United 2-1.

Ofem Nneoyi had given Bayelsa United an early lead in the fifth minute before goals from Alex Oyowah and Victor Mbaoma completed the comeback.

As a result, Bayelsa United have been relegated to the Nigeria National League, along with bottom-placed Wikki Tourist.

On their part, Kun Khalifat FC strengthened their survival push with a convincing 2-0 away victory over Abia Warriors thanks to a first-half brace from Uchechukwu Onuoha.

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars kept their hopes of continental qualification alive with a 1-0 victory over Barau FC, thanks to Lucky Emmanuel.

Other results saw Nasarawa United defeat Plateau United 1-0, while Kano Pillars edged Warri Wolves 1-0 courtesy of a penalty converted by veteran captain Rabiu Ali.

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FT SCORES

3SC 1-0 Barau

El-Kanemi 0-0 Tornadoes

Kwara Utd 2-0 Enyimba

Remo Stars 2-1 Bayelsa Utd

Rangers 2-1 Bendel Insurance

Katsina Utd 4-1 Ikorodu City

Wikki 2-3 Rivers Utd

Abia Warriors 0-2 Kun Khalifat

Pillars 1-0 Wolves