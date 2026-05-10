Akor Adams delivered a powerful response to his critics on Saturday evening after inspiring Sevilla FC to a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over RCD Espanyol at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

The Super Eagles striker emerged as Sevilla’s hero after coming off the bench to score a dramatic stoppage-time winner in a result that could prove decisive in the club’s battle to avoid relegation from La Liga.

Before the clash against Manolo Gonzalez’s Espanyol side, Adams had endured a frustrating period under Sevilla manager Luis García Plaza.

The Nigerian forward had played just three minutes across Sevilla’s previous two matches, with García openly suggesting that Neal Maupay and Gerard Romero were offering more attacking solutions at the time.

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That decision intensified scrutiny around Adams, especially given Sevilla’s difficult campaign and growing pressure near the bottom end of the table.

The situation worsened during Saturday’s encounter when Tyrhys Dolan fired Espanyol ahead early in the second half, a goal that temporarily dragged Sevilla into the relegation zone and heightened tension inside the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

In response, García Plaza made four attacking substitutions in search of a turnaround.

Adams eventually arrived as Sevilla’s final gamble with just 15 minutes remaining, and the Nigerian striker seized the moment emphatically.

The former Montpellier HSC forward first played a crucial role in the equaliser scored by Andres Lopez before producing the defining moment of the night in the 91st minute.

Adams curled home the dramatic winner to spark wild celebrations among Sevilla supporters and complete a comeback that could become one of the club’s defining moments of the season.

Adams reaffirms commitment to Sevilla

The dramatic display came only days after Adams dismissed speculation linking him with a possible move to the English Premier League this summer.

Instead, the striker insisted his immediate focus remained on helping Sevilla preserve their La Liga status, a commitment he backed up with a decisive performance against Espanyol.

“I’m very happy for the three points, for my teammates. We work hard, and we are very happy for the three points,” Adams said in comments published on Sevilla’s official website.

“Sevilla is a very important club in the league, in the city. The coach reminds us of this every day. The last two matches of the fans have been incredible, and the work of my teammates too.

“90 minutes running all over the field. These three points are very important to us, for the joy of the dressing room, of the city; it’s been incredible.”

The Nigerian forward also stressed that Sevilla remain fully focused on securing safety with three league games still left to play.

“We are focused on each game, on getting the three points. Now we will go to Villarreal and gradually take steps in making sure we hit our target,” he added.

Adams ended his emotional post-match reaction by reaffirming his connection to the club and the supporters.

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“I feel Sevilla in my heart and work every day for the club. This goal is very important to achieve the three points and make the fans happy,” he concluded.

The late winner dramatically improved Sevilla’s league position, lifting the club from 17th to 12th in the La Liga standings with only three matches remaining this season.

Sevilla’s campaign has been marked by instability, managerial changes, and inconsistent performances, a stark contrast to the club’s recent status as one of Europe’s most successful sides in continental competition.

Amid that uncertainty, Adams’ re-emergence could provide Sevilla with a crucial attacking spark during the decisive closing weeks of the season.