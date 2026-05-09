Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have successfully repelled an ISWAP coordinated attack on the Headquarters of 27 Brigade, Buni Gari, and a nearby checkpoint in Yobe.

Military authorities said the attackers, who stormed the axis at about 2:00 a.m., attempted a multi-directional assault but were decisively engaged by troops who held their positions and responded with superior firepower.

The Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI, Sani Uba, said the terrorists suffered significant casualties during the encounter, with several of them killed, while others fled with injuries.

He explained that the attackers came in waves from different approaches in an attempt to overrun the location, but were met with sustained resistance that halted their advance.

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According to him, traces of blood were observed along withdrawal routes, indicating that the attackers sustained injuries as they retreated into surrounding bush paths.

“Exploitation of the general area confirmed the recovery of terrorist corpses and weapons in bushes and along withdrawal corridors,” he said.

Mr Uba added that intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support from the Air Component Command of Operation HADIN KAI enabled real-time tracking of fleeing terrorists and assisted in monitoring their withdrawal routes.

He said precision air interdiction was also conducted against confirmed fleeing elements, further compounding the losses suffered by the attackers.

He said the army recovered AK-47 rifles, machine guns, rocket-propelled grenade tubes, ammunition, magazines, bandoliers and other ordnance, underscoring the scale of the failed assault.

The spokesman said troops, supported by hybrid forces and local vigilantes, have continued clearance and exploitation operations in the general area to prevent regrouping and restore full stability.

He noted that the camp was not breached at any time during the attack, adding that the swift and coordinated response of troops ensured complete operational control throughout the engagement.

Uba confirmed that two soldiers lost their lives during the encounter, while wounded personnel are receiving medical attention and are in stable condition.

He reiterated that Operation HADIN KAI remains committed to maintaining sustained pressure on terrorist elements and denying them freedom of movement within the theatre.

(NAN)