The Nigerian Army says three of its soldiers sustained gunshot injury on Wednesday in Enugu State when troops raided a hideout of suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed militant wing Eastern Security Network (ESN).

In a statement on Friday night, the army said troops of Sector 1 of the Operation Udo Ka carried out the operation in collaboration with other security agencies in Imezi Owa, a community in Ezeagu Local Government Area, in the South-eastern state.

It said the operation was a follow-up to the trailing of terrorist collaborators in the community.

“While troops were advancing on foot to the community, they were attacked from a building, resulting in injuries to three personnel.

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“Despite the attack, troops maintained operational dominance, foiled the attack and secured the general area, while the injured personnel were promptly evacuated,” the army said.

“The wounded personnel are currently receiving treatment at a military medical facility.”

Destruction of IPOB shrines, hideout

The Nigerian Army said, during a shootout with the IPOB fighters, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) stored in the separatists’ hideout exploded and triggered a fire outbreak that destroyed the hideout.

“Subsequent searches around the general area uncovered more IEDs, improvised hand grenades and shrine used for ritual activities.

“The shrine was thoroughly combed and destroyed. This is to prevent continued usage for criminal activities and to safeguard the community members,” it said.

The army said the troops arrested one collaborator during the operation around the community.

“The arrested suspect and recovered items have been handed over to the Nigerian Police, Ezeagu Division, for further investigation,” it said.

Warning to IPOB, ESN fighters

The Nigerian Army said the authorities of the joint task force South-east have warned IPOB and ESN members and their sympathisers to desist from illegal activities or face the consequences of their actions.

It vowed that security forces remain resolute in their determination to restore peace in the South-east and will continue to dismantle criminal networks in the region.

“The general public is hereby reassured that ongoing operations are conducted with utmost professionalism and a firm commitment to protecting lives and property.

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“The law abiding indigenes of Imezi Owa community and its environs are encouraged to remain calm, desist from harbouring criminals and cooperate with security agencies,” it said.

IPOB, a group seeking to carve out the South-east and some parts of the south-south from Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in the two regions.

But the separatist group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.