Nigerian international lawyer Taoheed Elias has been elected to the United Nations International Law Commission (ILC).

This is the body which helps develop and codify International law.

Mr Elias was elected during the 77th Session of the Commission, held in Geneva on Monday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said the Nigerian jurist was elected to fill the vacancy left by Kenya’s Phoebe Okowa’s resignation.

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His election followed a competitive process involving candidates from Botswana and Ghana.

“Dr Elias was elected to fill the casual vacancy created by the resignation of Kenya’s representative, Professor Phoebe Okowa, after a highly competitive process involving candidates from Botswana and Ghana.

“His election represents a significant recognition of Nigeria’s longstanding contributions to the development and advancement of international law and multilateral diplomacy,” the statement read.

The ministry also noted that Mr Elias has also held several senior international legal positions.

He previously worked as the Legal Adviser and Director at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Executive Secretary of the World Bank Administrative Tribunal, and Legal Adviser at the United Nations Compensation Commission.

He also served as the Registrar of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, with the rank of United Nations Assistant Secretary-General.

The ministry congratulated Mr Elias on his election, describing it as a recognition of Nigeria’s longstanding contributions to international law and multilateral diplomacy.

It noted that the government is “confident that Dr Elias will bring his vast expertise, professionalism, and commitment to the rule of law to bear in advancing the work of the Commission and promoting the principles of justice, international cooperation, and peaceful coexistence among nations.”

The International Law Commission was established by the UN General Assembly in 1947 to develop and codify international law.

It plays a “pivotal role in the progressive development and codification of international law, addressing issues relating to state responsibility, international agreements, immunity, dispute settlement, piracy, and other critical areas of global governance.”