The late Herbert Wigwe was, by many considerations, one of the most consequential bankers in Nigeria.

As the chief executive of Access Holdings, he helped transform a mid-tier lender into West Africa’s largest banking institution. But when he died in a helicopter crash in the California desert in February 2024, alongside his wife, son, and two others, the full scale of his financial world had barely been told.

PREMIUM TIMES can now report, drawing on corporate filings across multiple jurisdictions, UK property registration data, and company records in Nigeria, Cyprus, the United States, Mauritius, the Isle of Man, and Jersey, that Mr Wigwe held stakes in at least 80 companies spread across 20 countries.

Many of these entities were registered in known tax havens and were not publicly disclosed during his lifetime.

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Our findings reveal a web of real estate holdings, investment vehicles, family wealth offices, oil and gas interests, fintech platforms, and philanthropic foundations linked to the late banker.

In March, the Londoner newspaper reported 106 properties linked to Mr Wigwe in London, which were registered elsewhere in shell companies outside the UK. But the newspaper could only reveal those details because the UK adopted the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022, establishing the Register of Overseas Entities, held by the UK’s Companies House. The register requires foreign companies that own, sell or buy property to declare their beneficial owners, making it possible to check the sources of funds used to acquire such property.

Before this provision, individuals could launder suspicious funds through notorious secrecy jurisdictions and tax havens, hiding behind shell companies incorporated in those havens to anonymously buy properties in the UK, especially in London.

Wealthy individuals frequently establish shell companies to mask asset ownership, often by retaining fund and wealth managers to register legal entities on their behalf. Jersey, for instance, does not require companies to publicly declare their ownership, meaning that on any publicly accessible record, a property purchased through a Jersey-registered entity may be difficult to trace to its actual owner.

Several reasons exist for why these properties might be registered this way; being owned by a company in a tax haven does not automatically mean wrongdoing. Affluent individuals and their advisers routinely use such structures for estate planning, currency risk management, liability limitation and cross-border investment.

Tengen Family Office, based in Ikoyi, Lagos, manages the wealth of Mr Wigwe and Aigboje Aig Imoukhuede, his long-time business partner with whom he acquired Access Bank in 2002, according to its website. Incorporated in 2017, the firm was jointly owned, with 50 per cent each, by Mr Wigwe and Mr Aig-Imoukhuede. A similar Nigerian entity, Tengen FOL Limited (RC 711023, also incorporated in September 2017), replicated the same ownership structure.

In Mauritius, one of Africa’s foremost tax havens, the two partners held Tengen Holdings Mauritius under the Coronation Capital umbrella, registered in 2019 under Coronation Group Limited. This Mauritius entity figured prominently in Mr Wigwe’s shareholding structure at Access Holdings.

According to Access Holdings’ 2023 audited financial report, Mr Wigwe owned 2.59 billion shares worth N65.3 billion, equivalent to 7.3 per cent of the banking group’s entire issued shares at the time. He held 1.26 billion of those shares indirectly through Coronation Trustees Tengen Mauritius, a Mauritius-registered entity.

His indirect holdings as of December 2023 comprised 201 million direct shares in Access Corporation Plc, and a further 2.3 billion indirect shares through United Alliance Company of Nigeria Limited (537,734,219 shares), Trust and Capital Limited (584,056,979 shares), and Coronation Trustees Tengen Mauritius (1,264,264,206 shares). His total shareholding in Access Corporation stood at 35 billion units as of 31 December 2023.

He was also a shareholder in Coronation Insurance and its subsidiary, Access Bank Plc.

UK and European Entities

The British and European company records trace a parallel architecture of real estate and holding vehicles.

In the United Kingdom, Mr Wigwe’s footprint included Lodging Holding Ltd (registration number OE009983), incorporated as an overseas entity on 23 December 2022, with Mr Wigwe and four legal entities listed as directors.

Carmel Gate Ltd, a real estate company registered in 2012, also appears in his portfolio alongside Access Bank UK Ltd.

Deansleigh Holdings Limited, first incorporated in Cyprus in April 2015, with its registered address at 15 Agion Omologiton, Nicosia, Cyprus, later became a UK holding company. It was re-registered as Deanleigh Holdings Limited on 10 July 2022, bearing registration number OE001513. Mr Wigwe owned a 25 per cent stake, with the remaining interest held by Alliance Assets Limited, Maria Panagiotou, and an unnamed legal entity.

In Cyprus, four additional active entities were registered in his name: Belde Co Ltd (registered 2014, last annual report filed November 2024); Vendereso Corporation Limited (registration number 334943, registered August 2014); Lodging Holding Limited (registered April 2013, last annual report filed March 2025); and QEXLE Trading Limited, co-owned by Mr Wigwe and three other entities, with its last annual report also filed in March 2025.

In Jersey, Mr Wigwe held interests in One Southbank Properties Limited and Glenq Private Wealth Limited with an ownership trail dating to 2014.

Isle of Man: A Long Paper Trail

Some of Mr Wigwe’s earliest offshore activity is traceable to the Isle of Man, where he appears to have begun structuring entities as far back as 2006.

Warne Limited was registered there in 2006 by Mr Wigwe and Zedra Trust Company Limited. Two years later, in 2008, the same partnership produced DHT Limited.

A third Isle of Man entity, Balladoyne Limited, was registered in February 2010, also with Zedra Trust Company as co-owner. On 18 December 2023, just weeks before Mr Wigwe’s death, his shares in Balladoyne were transferred to unidentified legal entities.

American Footprint

In the United States, Mr Wigwe’s corporate presence spanned Florida and Washington, D.C., with five identified entities.

Beraug Investments LLC (Florida registration L07000027796), incorporated in 2007 at 3251 Boca Raton, Florida, was jointly owned by Mr Wigwe, his wife Doreen, and their children Chizi and Charel Wigwe. It was dissolved in September 2008 after failing to file an annual report.

Beraug Consulting Services Corporation, incorporated in 2011 with incorporation number 27-46429041, listed its purpose as “any lawful business.” Its registered address was 2103 Coral Way 108, Miami, Florida 33145, and its agent at incorporation was Betty Blanco. Its last annual report was filed in February 2023, after which it was dissolved.

Grosvenor Marine LLC (Florida registration L17000233193) was incorporated in November 2017 at Suite 1104, 1390 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, Florida 33146, with Herbert and Doreen Wigwe listed as directors and Steven Hibble as the registered agent. In February 2023, the registered agent was changed to Betty Blanco. The company was later declared inactive for failing to file its 2024 annual report.

Obele Incorporated, based at 1026 Monroe Street NE, Washington, D.C., lists Ukechukwu Wigwe and Ututochi Wigwe as beneficial owners. Mr Wigwe served as a director between September 2011 and May 2018. The company remains active.

Nigeria: The Domestic Web

Within Nigeria, the breadth of Mr Wigwe’s corporate affiliations is remarkable, spanning construction and real estate, fintech, oil and gas, philanthropy, and financial market infrastructure.

Among his earliest registered interests is Beraug Realty Ltd (incorporated 22 August 1993) and Beron Shyngle Ltd, co-registered with his father, Shyngle Wigwe.

In 2001, he co-founded Virtual Travel Network and Management Services alongside Ekwueme Goodheart and others. He also founded Hair Affair Nigeria Limited with Doreen Wigwe and Reliance Okorafor.

Fusion Construction Limited (incorporated 14 July 2003) lists Mr Wigwe among its directors alongside Mr Aig-Imoukhuede and others, while United Alliance Company of Nigeria (incorporated 2001) and Trust and Capital Limited (incorporated 2007) were both 50-50 ventures between Messrs Wigwe and Aig-Imoukhuede.

In the energy sector, Mr Wigwe held interests in Petralon 10 Limited (incorporated November 2017) and Petralon 30 Limited (incorporated March 2018), both established to operate across the upstream, midstream, and downstream oil and gas sectors, alongside Aig-Imoukhuede and Petralon Energy Limited.

The late banker also held a five per cent stake in Petralon Trading and Supply Limited, registered in 2015, alongside Aig-Imoukhuede, Babatunde Folawiyo, and Petralon Energy’s principal, with the dominant interest held by the Unuigbe family.

In real estate, Baston Properties Limited was incorporated to carry on business as a property dealer and land agent, with Mr Wigwe as a director. Canvas Construction Solution Nigeria, registered in the same period, was co-founded with his son Chizi.

Mr Wigwe’s fintech interests included Hydrogen Payment Services Limited, incorporated in 2021 and jointly owned with Ogbonna Roosevelt Michael; and Unified Payment Services Ltd, whose extensive board included Kennedy Uzoka and Adebola Adeduntan.

AAHW Limited, registered in September 2007, was another 50-50 entity between Messrs Wigwe and Aig-Imoukhuede.

Investors Alliance Ltd listed Mr Wigwe, Mr Aig-Imoukhuede, and Reliance Okorafor as principals.

His charitable and civic interests were equally extensive. These included Africa Initiative for Governance (incorporated August 2014); His Love In Action Empowerment Foundation; The AIG Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, of which Mr Wigwe was a trustee; The How Foundation Ltd/GTE, co-listed with Doreen and Uchechukwu Wigwe; the Muhammadu Sanusi Sustainable Development Goals Initiative; and CACOVID-19 Ltd/GTE, the private sector COVID-19 response vehicle co-directed with Aliko Dangote and Dangote Industries.

Mr Wigwe also sat on the boards of financial market infrastructure entities, including NG Clearing Ltd alongside the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, GTBank, UBA, Union Bank, Coronation Merchant Bank and Bankers Fund Managers Limited, which included the chief executives of Access Bank, GTBank, First Bank, Zenith Bank, and UBA.

Mr Wigwe also appears in the records of Guaranty Trust Bank (incorporated July 1990), Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company, Access Pension Fund Custodian Limited, Access Golf Nigeria Limited, Sanef Creatives Limited, Theatre Partners Limited, and Holy Union Trust Limited, among others.

The Nigerian Business Coalition Against AIDS also lists Access Bank, represented by Mr Wigwe, as a member.

The Access Holdings Empire

Beyond his personal holdings, Mr Wigwe’s leadership of Access Holdings gave him de facto influence over a group whose subsidiaries spanned 19 African countries and the United Kingdom. Under his leadership, Access Holdings pursued a major expansion across Africa and beyond, helping the corporation reach the ninth-largest bank in Africa before Nigeria devalued its currency in 2023.

As of September 2025, Access Holdings’ total assets stood at N52.2 trillion.

Entities within the Access Holdings group include Access Bank Plc (100 per cent); Hydrogen Payment Services Ltd (99.99 per cent); Access Pension Ltd (53.76 per cent); Access Insurance Brokers (99.99 per cent); Access Bank UK (100 per cent); and African subsidiaries in Ghana (93.40 per cent), Sierra Leone (99.19 per cent), Zambia (80.98 per cent), DR Congo (99.98 per cent), Mozambique (99.98 per cent), South Africa (97.89 per cent), Botswana (78.15 per cent), Cameroon (100 per cent), Angola (99.80 per cent), Kenya (99.98 per cent), Rwanda (91.22 per cent), Gambia (88 per cent), and Guinea (100 per cent), among others.

In South Africa, a separate entity, Landclave, also appears linked to Mr Wigwe’s portfolio.

Mr Wigwe’s death at 57 cut short what by all accounts was one of the most ambitious financial careers in Nigeria.

Family Dispute

There has been a family dispute over the iconic banker’s estate. PREMIUM TIMES reported that Herbert’s father, Shyngle Wigwe, is at the centre of the alleged dispute regarding the distribution of his late son’s estate. The elder Wigwe has reportedly filed a caveat at the probate registry to challenge the proposed distribution.

According to the reports, his father allegedly submitted the caveat, supported by an affidavit from Christian Wigwe, who identified himself as Herbert’s cousin.

Christian also accused the deceased’s partner, Mr Aig-Imoukhuede, of taking an indirect guardianship of his children and assets. The deceased’s cousin, in an affidavit filed at the Lagos State High Court Probate Registry, accused the co-founder of Access Bank of assuming the role that belonged to the deceased’s father, Shyngle Wigwe.

Wigwe’s Death

Mr Wigwe, his wife, and his son were among the six people who died in a helicopter that crashed in the US in February 2024.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) later reported that the helicopter crash was probably caused by “pilot disorientation” and deficiencies in safety protocols by the operating company.

The NTSB, in its final aviation investigation report, “determined the probable cause(s) of this accident to be: the pilot’s decision to continue the visual flight rules flight into instrument meteorological conditions, which resulted in the pilot’s spatial disorientation and loss of control,” the investigators said.

What this report establishes

This report establishes that the public record of his professional life, including bank results, expansion announcements, and speeches, captured only a fraction of the commercial universe he had quietly assembled.

The companies bear his name alongside those of his wife, his late son Chizi, his daughters, his father, and his lifelong partner Aig-Imoukhuede. They stretch from Nicosia to Miami, from Douglas to Lagos, from Port Louis to London, a testament to the scale of a wealth-building exercise conducted largely out of public view.

The Wigwe network also illustrates the degree of opacity that was possible, and in many jurisdictions remains possible, even for public figures running systemically important financial institutions. The beneficial ownership of more than 100 London properties was effectively invisible until the UK’s 2022 transparency legislation forced disclosure. Even now, the identity of several co-owners and associated entities in the Wigwe network remains unknown.